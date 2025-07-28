Even Retirees Get a Case of the Mondays

"Uh oh. It looks like somebody's got a case of the Mondays" is a classic line in a classic movie, but it turns out that it's not just a clever little joke from 1999's Office Space.

Monday anxiety is a real phenomenon with some real potential health consequences.

While it's natural to assume that this phenomenon would affect only current workers who feel a sense of dread about the start of a new work week, a new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders reveals that may not be the case after all.

Here's what retirees need to know about Monday anxiety, why it happens, how it can affect their health — and what they can do about it.

Monday anxiety isn't just tied to workplace concerns

The University of Hong Kong's Department of Sociology, within the Faculty of Social Sciences, recently published a new research study . Led by Professor Tarani Chandola, the study included over 3,500 adults.

Chandola reviewed past data, including meta-analyses that identified the phenomenon of the Monday Blues, and chose to examine an older population to better understand the impact. That population included people in retirement, and, surprisingly, the research revealed that even many people who no longer work still experience anxiety on Mondays.

Among those retirees who experience anxiety, cortisol levels measured in hair samples were 23% higher compared with the cortisol levels of peers who did not exhibit anxiety at the week's start.

The researchers believe the Monday effect reflects "a life course effect." While the majority of people eventually adapt to Monday anxiety during their years of work, some people don't ever become accustomed to this worry about the work week ahead. For these individuals, the anxiety becomes so deeply ingrained that it doesn't go away even when there is no longer a work week.

"Mondays act as a cultural stress amplifier," Professor Chandola said. "For some older adults, the week's transition triggers a biological cascade that lingers for months. This isn't about work — it's about how deeply ingrained Mondays are in our stress physiology, even after careers end."

Unfortunately, Mondays have been linked to a 19% increase in heart attacks, and this new research shows HPA-axis dysregulation may be a contributing cause. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis regulates levels of cortisol and other stress hormones in the body, and when these hormones are regularly elevated, immune dysfunction, insulin resistance, and hypertension can result.

Of course, none of this is good for your health.

What can retirees do to cope with their Monday anxiety?

First things first, retirees who experience anxiety on Mondays, even without a job, must be aware that their feelings are normal.

"Monday anxiety is often a conditioned response built over decades," Dr. Sharon Batista, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist in private outpatient practice and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai told Kiplinger.

"In our culture, Monday is psychologically associated with structure, productivity, and increased obligations. Even without a work role, retirees may feel anticipatory stress," Dr. Barista said.

Life stresses also don't go away because work is done.

"Many retirees report feeling a 'phantom pressure' on Mondays, rooted in decades of workplace associations," explained Michele M. Tugade, PhD , Professor in the Department of Psychological Science, and William R. Kenan, Jr., Endowed Chair at Vassar College. "Some develop new types of to-do lists — clean the house, laundry, gardening — that can be just as stressful if associated with previous anxiety."

The good news is, there are things that older people can do to manage this anxiety.

"From a psychological perspective, managing chronic stress involves both the development of adaptive coping mechanisms and the cultivation of emotional resilience," she said. "Evidence-based practices such as cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and mindfulness-based stress reduction have been empirically validated as effective interventions."

Dr. Batista also recommends intentionally redefining Mondays by planning enjoyable or meaningful activities to build positive associations with the day. And she suggested making sure you maintain consistent sleep, exercise, and daily routines to regulate cortisol, as well as implementing stress-reduction techniques like breathing exercises or gentle yoga.

While pursuing therapy or doing yoga just to feel better on Mondays may seem like a lot of effort, it is well worth it to keep cortisol levels down. The research showed that those levels of stress hormones were still elevated months after the anxiety hit, and when these stress levels are elevated long-term, the consequences to your blood pressure, immune system, and heart can be devastating.

So when next Monday rolls around, try to focus on doing something fun to keep your stress levels down — perhaps even watching Office Space for a few laughs.