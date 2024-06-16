Finding the Right Home Health Care For You

It’s important to hire a caregiver you trust.

A smiling woman sitting on a couch is checked over by a smiling nurse.
Ella Vincent
By
published

Caring for an elderly or disabled relative can be rewarding, but it can also be time-consuming and exhausting. More than 50 million people in the U.S. are caregivers, according to Guardian Life Insurance, and nearly two-thirds of those individuals have a full- or part-time job. If you need extra assistance with caring for a relative, a caregiving professional can help. 

Before you hire someone, determine what kind of care your loved one needs. If he or she is mostly independent and primarily needs assistance with shopping and running errands, consider hiring a companion caregiver. While formal training isn’t required, some agencies require that the companions they employ have a high school diploma. 

Ella Vincent
Ella Vincent
Staff Writer

Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.

