Summer Is Made for Sun, Fun … and Estate Planning Conversations
Now is the time to discuss estate planning with your loved ones to ensure the Great Wealth Transfer is efficient, tax-aware and in line with your legacy goals — not Uncle Sam's.
A staggering $84 trillion will switch ownership from now till 2045, according to a report from Cerulli Associates. Though nearly $12 trillion of that will go to charity, the rest will be transferred directly to heirs.
Summer isn’t just a time for sunshine and travel — it’s also when families come together, making it the perfect time for conversations that matter the most.
As your family gathers over the next few months, it creates an opportune time to engage in conversations about estate planning and ensure you, your assets, your family and your legacy are protected.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
Understand what you own and how assets transfer
There is no sense of growing your estate if it will just be eaten up by income taxes, so it’s paramount that you understand what investments you own today and how they transfer to loved ones upon passing.
It’s common to think, “I have a living trust. Everything will be fine.” However, this is not true because not all assets pass through a living trust and can’t be registered in a living trust.
Additionally, not all assets are taxed the same way, so you need to understand not just how they pass on to loved ones but how they will be taxed to them.
Build a thoughtful estate plan
Once you know your investments and understand how they transfer upon passing, it’s essential to create a will to name beneficiaries and guardians for any minor children.
Different states vary on the types of will that are valid, so it’s important to understand the applicable laws.
A complete estate plan includes a living trust, an advance directive for your medical care wishes, a designated power of attorney, a pour-over will and more.
Keep your plan up to date
Estate planning is fluid and dynamic and needs to have eyes on it at all times.
The first thing you should do is check to see if your living trust is up to date with the current laws. It makes sense to check in with the person who put together your trust every few years to ensure it’s up to date.
The second step is to gather the statements of your investments that should be in your trust to confirm that they are.
These assets include checking, savings and CD accounts, as well as investment accounts that are not registered in the form of a retirement account, such as an IRA, 401(k), 457 plan, etc.
Assets in retirement, annuity and life insurance accounts are passed down through a beneficiary designation. Periodically check and update these beneficiary designations as needed.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Print copies of these financial statements and store them in a safe place. It’s smart to also scan them to your computer so they are saved digitally.
Finally, ensure that other family members know where these documents live in case they need access.
Re-evaluate and discuss
As life circumstances change, make time to update your estate plan and discuss the updates with your loved ones.
Honest conversations with loved ones about the elections you made help to ensure a smooth transition. Losing a loved one is difficult, and conversations ahead of time can help limit any conflict between beneficiaries regarding assets.
Conclusion
These steps ensure that your assets are passed on to loved ones in an efficient and protected manner.
While you gather with loved ones this summer, use that time to have important planning conversations. The most important part of an estate plan is getting started — and there’s no better time than now.
Related Content
- How (and Why) to Talk Money at Your Family Dinner Table
- 18 States With Scary Estate and Inheritance Taxes
- What Is a Good Inheritance? Six Great Assets to Inherit
- Give Now or Leave an Inheritance? How to Balance the Options
- Ten Common Estate Planning Mistakes
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Eric is a prominent figure in the Long Beach community, where he has made significant contributions both professionally and philanthropically. As the President and Founder of Octave Wealth Management, Eric has steered his financial planning practice to new heights since its rebranding and expansion in 2024. His career, which began in 1997, has been marked by a steadfast dedication to excellence, reflected in the success and growth of his practice.
-
Retire in Ecuador for an Affordable, Rich Life
Ecuador offers one of the world’s most painless visa processes in a country rich with biodiversity.
-
Why Single Retirees Have It Better Than You Think
From housing to health care, see how flying solo in retirement can stretch your funds further.
-
Top Tech M&A 2025: The Prospects We're Watching
High interest rates and economic uncertainty have dimmed the market for big M&A tech deals, but the tides could be turning.
-
Don't Have an Estate Plan? Six Things That Could Go Very Wrong
Bad things can happen when you're unprepared, such as big-time taxes and family turmoil. Generational planning can help protect the people you love. Here's some expert advice to help you out.
-
A Financial Planner's Tips for Teaching Kids About Wealth Without Creating Entitlement
If your kids are likely to inherit and you're worried about how they'll manage, start talking about money and teaching common-sense habits as soon as you can.
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop as Chipmakers Decline
Several semiconductor stocks fell Friday on reports that the White House may consider revising license waivers for global chipmakers.
-
Think Twice Before You Tap Your 401(k) Early
Penalty-free distributions have become more accessible, but they can be detrimental to your retirement security.
-
Retirement Reimagined: Finding Your Tribe in LGBTQ-Focused Communities
Demand for LGBTQ retirement communities in the U.S. is high, but inventory is not easy to find. Here are some safe havens to explore.