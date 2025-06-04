Smiley Faces in Serious Places: Emoji Use Pops Up in Legal Battles Over Inheritances

Emojis have long been the language of casual conversation — a smiley face to soften a message, a thumbs-up to signal approval, a wink to add playful nuance. But today, these tiny icons are showing up somewhere unexpected — the courtroom.

As emojis infiltrate communications, they are increasingly carrying real legal weight. Recent cases demonstrate that a simple digital image — whether a 👍, 😊 or even 🔥 — can influence outcomes in contract disputes, fraud claims and workplace litigation, including harassment cases. Next? Litigation over inheritances.

The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

When emojis mean business: A new legal frontier

Once reserved for flirty texts and casual group chats, emojis have crossed into the professional world — and into legal battles. From contract negotiations to estate plans, courts are now tasked with interpreting what these images mean in business and legal contexts.

Judges are already confronting new interpretation challenges: Is a thumbs-up binding? Does a smiley face soften a harsh demand?

But while there are emerging cases and discussions around emojis being used — and disputed — in estate planning contexts, very few have fully reached court decisions yet.

Still, it's a hot topic among estate litigation attorneys because digital communication (like text messages, emails and social media posts) is increasingly being cited in will contests, trust disputes and capacity claims.

As these questions arise, emojis are increasingly being treated not as decorative add-ons, but as evidence capable of swaying cases.

From text threads to courtroom evidence: How emojis became legal ammunition

Emojis were originally designed to convey tone and nuance that plain text often lacks. Ironically, in legal settings, those very nuances can spark intense disputes.

Courts have been called upon to determine whether a 😎 relaxed an alleged threat, whether a 👍 sealed a deal or whether a 🔥 implied reckless intent.

What was once seen as harmless digital flair can now be interpreted as evidence of intent, creating binding obligations and perhaps even a change to one’s will.

Decoding intent: Walking the legal tightrope

Imagine a wealthy grandmother sent the following text to her grandson, "I changed my mind — you get it all 🎉🏡💵. Don't tell your sister! 😜"

If she dies before changing her formal estate documents, can the grandson argue the emoji-laden message amended the will? Well, probably not successfully if alone.

But combined with other evidence (such as a drafted but unsigned will), it could potentially fuel a will contest, amendment to a trust or a constructive trust claim.

Interpreting emojis in a courtroom is far from straightforward. Their meanings are fluid, shaped by platform differences, generational gaps, cultural contexts and the surrounding conversation.

Key interpretive challenges include:

Sender’s intent. Was the emoji meant to affirm, agree or merely acknowledge?

Was the emoji meant to affirm, agree or merely acknowledge? Receiver’s perception. Would a reasonable person view it as an agreement or a joke?

Would a reasonable person view it as an agreement or a joke? Platform variations. The same emoji can look quite different on iOS vs Android, influencing how it is interpreted.

To tackle these issues, courts are increasingly relying on linguistics experts, digital communications specialists and platform-specific evidence. What once was dismissed as “just a little emoji” is now scrutinized as carefully as any contractual term or written statement.

Communication risks: Tiny symbols, big consequences

The legal risks of emoji use are not just theoretical — they represent a growing operational concern. Today’s contracts, agreements and professional communications often unfold over emails, messaging platforms and apps where emojis are commonly used.

For estate planning, this raises questions like:

Does a text message with a 📝 or 💰 emoji imply intent to create or change a will?

Could a ❤️ emoji signal an intention to make a gift?

Could a 🙃 emoji undermine the seriousness of a purported will modification?

Key point: Emojis can clarify, amplify or even contradict the meaning of written words — and that’s especially important in estate planning, where intent is critical.

Estate planning examples

Intent to amend or revoke wills. If someone sends a text saying, “I want you to have it all 😇❤️” — and then dies without a formal will — could that emoji-filled text be treated as a valid expression of testamentary intent under doctrines like "harmless error" (in states that have adopted it)?

Some courts have said "maybe" to digital notes on devices like iPads under relaxed rules for holographic wills, so it may not be a big stretch to emojis.

Ambiguous gift language. Suppose a decedent texted a relative, "You'll get my house 🏡👍." Was that a legally binding gift, a promise or just an informal sentiment? A credible argument could support either side, depending on the surrounding facts and context.

Capacity and undue influence claims. Emoji use in messages can be cited either to show confusion or clarity of thought. For instance, heavy, erratic or inappropriate emoji use could be cited as evidence of diminished capacity — and be used to refute provisions of an estate plan.

One of the key reasons for legal document-signing procedures, such as a witnessed, notarized signature, is to provide reliability on capacity and authenticity. Digital messages can be faked, altered or misinterpreted.

While no headline-grabbing emoji estate case has been published yet, emojis are already showing up in will contests — especially when informal messages are used to argue about testamentary intent, revocation or capacity.

Pro tips: Emoji etiquette for professionals

Think before you send. Before inserting an emoji in a business message, ask yourself: Would I be comfortable seeing this icon enlarged on a courtroom projector? If the answer is no, leave it out.

Stick to words for agreements. When confirming deals, agreements or approvals, always use clear, formal language — not just a 👍 or 🤝. Emojis can support tone, but they shouldn’t stand alone.

Know your platform. Remember that an emoji might look very different on a colleague’s or client’s device. What looks like a polite nod on one screen could seem sarcastic or aggressive on another.

Train your team. A quick digital-communication training — including a section on emoji use — can help your organization avoid misunderstandings (and potential legal trouble) down the line.

When in doubt, spell it out. An extra sentence explaining your intent is always safer than relying on a symbol to carry legal or emotional weight.

Tiny icons, big implications: A quick emoji survival guide

✅ Thumbs-up to confirm a meeting? Fine.

🚫 Thumbs-up to close a million-dollar deal? Maybe not.

✅ Smiley face after a thank-you email? Friendly.

🚫 Smiley face after a contract renegotiation? Risky.

✅ Fire emoji to hype a new product? Fun in marketing.

🚫 Fire emoji about workplace "shakeups"? Could fuel a lawsuit.

Bottom line: Emojis add flavor to digital conversations — but in business, clarity is king. When in doubt, put it in writing, not in pictures.

Conclusion

As estate planning increasingly intersects with digital communication, expect more emoji-based disputes to appear in probate litigation. In a world where a misplaced 😉 or 🤝 could become pivotal courtroom evidence, caution is critical.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

Before sending that casual emoji or informal promises — even with "silly" emojis — it’s worth pausing to ask: Could this symbol be Exhibit A someday?

It is not hard to imagine a judge making the following quip: "Let this be a reminder that while a picture may be worth a thousand words, in probate, it’s usually worth zero unless properly signed, witnessed and notarized."

The author takes sole responsibility for the views expressed herein and these views do not necessarily reflect the views of the author’s employer or any other organization, group or individual.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.