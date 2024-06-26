These Street Names Could Boost Your Home Value by Thousands

Living in a home with one of these street names could significantly increase the value of your property.

Main street sign on corner with South with autumn leaves in the background against a blue sky.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

You may be surprised to know that the value of your home can increase — or decrease — based on the name of the street it resides. A recent study by real estate company Agent Advice found that water, earth and royal-inspired road names were among the top names that could boost your house's value by thousands of dollars. Living on a street named after a body of water can increase your property value by an average of $64,689, while the average value of homes with rural and earthy street names is $81,00 above the national median, according to the study. Streets with regal connotations boosted a property's value by $126,000.

“Street names are an often overlooked factor when deciding where to buy housing,” commented a spokesperson from Agent Advice. “A pleasant-sounding road name or one located by a desirable geographic feature can greatly influence the attractiveness to a buyer. Our research shows that roads with names related to bodies of water, rocky features, vistas, and a sense of privacy experienced higher-than-average property values compared to the national median.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest