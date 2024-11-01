Most Livable Cities 2024: How Does Your Town Rank?

New York, California and Virginia are home the most livable cities in America, according to AARP.

White picket fence and beautiful cloud filled sky punctuated with sunflowers to represent middle-class living
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published
in Features

Livable cities and resilient communities prioritize the well-being of their residents. But what makes one city liveable and another not, and is there something we can learn from them to improve other cities around the U.S.? AARP has been trying to answer those questions since 2015, with annual reports showcasing the most liveable cities, towns, and communities nationwide. 

This year, the AARP Livability Index™ for 2024 explores the top communities for key services and amenities. The study showcases cities and towns that score well on its index of 61 different indicators. The best communities provide opportunities for a high quality of life, a strong economy, and a clean environment, as well as world-class communities that support their schools, parks, recreational opportunities, and other public spaces.

"Urban populations are growing rapidly, and cities are grappling with the effects of climate change, social isolation, and rising mental health issues," says Tye Farrow, a globally recognized architect and author of "Constructing Health: How the Built Environment Enhances Your Mind’s Health. "As we rethink the future of our cities, we must remember that livability isn’t a luxury — it’s essential for long-term sustainability and resilience. A livable city creates a framework for individuals to thrive, not just exist, and sets the stage for healthier, happier communities for generations to come."

Livable cities by size

Here, we’ve listed the top ten communities by population. Extra large: population over 500,000. Large: population 100,000 - 499,999. Mid-size: 25,000 to 99,000, and Small: 5,000 - 24,999. Each neighborhood, city, county, or state was scored on a scale from 0 to 100. Those communities with more livability-friendly practices earned a score above 50 and those facing obstacles to livability scored lower.

Aerial view of Loser Manhattan skyline, New York City, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Extra large communities (over 500K)

Extra Large CommunityOverall Livability ScorePopulation
San Francisco, CA66851,036
Ramsey County, MN63712,029
Dane County, WI63559,891
New York, NY628,622,467
Montgomery County, MD621,056,910
Boston, MA62665,945
Seattle, WA62734,603
Fairfax County, VA621,145,354
Hennepin County, MN621,270,787

City of Boston and its skyline at dusk with Back bay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Large communities (100K - 499.99K)

Large CommunityOverall Livability ScorePopulatioin
Arlington County, VA67235,845
Cambridge, MA66117,962
Madison, WI66268,516
Rochester, MN64120,848
St. Paul, MN64308,806
Salt Lake City, UT64201,269
Minneapolis, MN64426,877
Alexandria, VA64157,594
Lincoln, NE64290,531
Boulder, CO63106,598
Chittenden County, VT63168,309

picture of small town in New Hampshire on the water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mid-size (25,000 - 99,000)

Mid-size CommunityOverall Livability ScorePopulation
Cliffside Park, NJ6825,546
Fort Lee, NJ6739,799
Portland, ME6768,280
Burlington, VT6744,646
Union City, NJ6667,258
West New York, NJ6552,438
Bergenfield, NJ6528,223
West Des Moines, IA6568,744
Brookline County, MA6562,698
Somerville, MA6580,464
South Portland, ME6526,656

The town of Stonington, Maine, with houses on the water and forests in the background.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Small (5,000 - 24,999)

Small CommunityOverall Livability ScorePopulation
Great Neck Plaza, NY737,443
Aspen, CO706,952
Gunnison, CO696,629
Montpelier, VT688,030
Takoma Park, MD6817,542
Falls Church, VA6814,576
Fairview, NJ6814,935
La Crescent, MN685,352
Winterset, IA685,366
Los Alamos, NM6719,253

Digging into the results

Overall, smaller communities ranked a bit higher on the AARP Livability Study than larger cities and towns. Although many of these communities may not offer the entertainment, shopping and recreational opportunities of a big city, smaller towns may provide a sweet spot for connecting into the community. They also tend to provide abundant green spaces and the chance to get outdoors, and most have low crime rates.

The best communities tend to cluster together, regardless of size. Several of the top ten small communities on AARP's list are nearby big cities, providing access to big-city life without the hassle. These "urbanish" small towns are near extra-large communities that also score well on the Livability Index. However, this clustering occurs across the different community sizes. For example, the top-rated Great Neck Plaza, New York, is less than an hour's drive from New York, NY. So are mid- and large-sized Fairview, Cliffside Park, Fort Lee, Bergenfield, West New York and Union City, New Jersey. Similarly, the small town of Takoma Park abuts giant Montgomery County, Maryland. 

Other clusters include the Boston, Massachusetts area (Cambridge, Sommerville, Brookline County) and Northern Virginia (Falls Church, Fairfax County, Arlington County, Alexandria).

Several ski communities, such as Aspen and Gunnison in Colorado and Montpelier, Vermont, are also among the most livable small communities.

"Livable cities focus on what matters for everyone, especially as populations age. Think easy mode of transportation through reliable public transit, so not everyone has to rely on cars," Aaron Cirksena, founder and CEO at MDRN Capital, adds. "Efficient access to health services is important too. Safe public spaces also play an important role not just for families with kids but for everyone. The main thing everyone thinks of is affordable housing, which also promotes long-term stay."

What makes a town or city liveable?

For the AARP Liveable Study 2024, every community and neighborhood in the US was measured for the key amenities and services that affect the quality of life for people of all ages in the areas of housing, transportation, neighborhood, health, environment, social and civic engagement, and educational and economic opportunity. So, how liveable is your city

