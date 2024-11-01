Most Livable Cities 2024: How Does Your Town Rank?
New York, California and Virginia are home the most livable cities in America, according to AARP.
Livable cities and resilient communities prioritize the well-being of their residents. But what makes one city liveable and another not, and is there something we can learn from them to improve other cities around the U.S.? AARP has been trying to answer those questions since 2015, with annual reports showcasing the most liveable cities, towns, and communities nationwide.
This year, the AARP Livability Index™ for 2024 explores the top communities for key services and amenities. The study showcases cities and towns that score well on its index of 61 different indicators. The best communities provide opportunities for a high quality of life, a strong economy, and a clean environment, as well as world-class communities that support their schools, parks, recreational opportunities, and other public spaces.
"Urban populations are growing rapidly, and cities are grappling with the effects of climate change, social isolation, and rising mental health issues," says Tye Farrow, a globally recognized architect and author of "Constructing Health: How the Built Environment Enhances Your Mind’s Health. "As we rethink the future of our cities, we must remember that livability isn’t a luxury — it’s essential for long-term sustainability and resilience. A livable city creates a framework for individuals to thrive, not just exist, and sets the stage for healthier, happier communities for generations to come."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Livable cities by size
Here, we’ve listed the top ten communities by population. Extra large: population over 500,000. Large: population 100,000 - 499,999. Mid-size: 25,000 to 99,000, and Small: 5,000 - 24,999. Each neighborhood, city, county, or state was scored on a scale from 0 to 100. Those communities with more livability-friendly practices earned a score above 50 and those facing obstacles to livability scored lower.
Extra large communities (over 500K)
|Extra Large Community
|Overall Livability Score
|Population
|San Francisco, CA
|66
|851,036
|Ramsey County, MN
|63
|712,029
|Dane County, WI
|63
|559,891
|New York, NY
|62
|8,622,467
|Montgomery County, MD
|62
|1,056,910
|Boston, MA
|62
|665,945
|Seattle, WA
|62
|734,603
|Fairfax County, VA
|62
|1,145,354
|Hennepin County, MN
|62
|1,270,787
Large communities (100K - 499.99K)
|Large Community
|Overall Livability Score
|Populatioin
|Arlington County, VA
|67
|235,845
|Cambridge, MA
|66
|117,962
|Madison, WI
|66
|268,516
|Rochester, MN
|64
|120,848
|St. Paul, MN
|64
|308,806
|Salt Lake City, UT
|64
|201,269
|Minneapolis, MN
|64
|426,877
|Alexandria, VA
|64
|157,594
|Lincoln, NE
|64
|290,531
|Boulder, CO
|63
|106,598
|Chittenden County, VT
|63
|168,309
Mid-size (25,000 - 99,000)
|Mid-size Community
|Overall Livability Score
|Population
|Cliffside Park, NJ
|68
|25,546
|Fort Lee, NJ
|67
|39,799
|Portland, ME
|67
|68,280
|Burlington, VT
|67
|44,646
|Union City, NJ
|66
|67,258
|West New York, NJ
|65
|52,438
|Bergenfield, NJ
|65
|28,223
|West Des Moines, IA
|65
|68,744
|Brookline County, MA
|65
|62,698
|Somerville, MA
|65
|80,464
|South Portland, ME
|65
|26,656
Small (5,000 - 24,999)
|Small Community
|Overall Livability Score
|Population
|Great Neck Plaza, NY
|73
|7,443
|Aspen, CO
|70
|6,952
|Gunnison, CO
|69
|6,629
|Montpelier, VT
|68
|8,030
|Takoma Park, MD
|68
|17,542
|Falls Church, VA
|68
|14,576
|Fairview, NJ
|68
|14,935
|La Crescent, MN
|68
|5,352
|Winterset, IA
|68
|5,366
|Los Alamos, NM
|67
|19,253
Digging into the results
Overall, smaller communities ranked a bit higher on the AARP Livability Study than larger cities and towns. Although many of these communities may not offer the entertainment, shopping and recreational opportunities of a big city, smaller towns may provide a sweet spot for connecting into the community. They also tend to provide abundant green spaces and the chance to get outdoors, and most have low crime rates.
The best communities tend to cluster together, regardless of size. Several of the top ten small communities on AARP's list are nearby big cities, providing access to big-city life without the hassle. These "urbanish" small towns are near extra-large communities that also score well on the Livability Index. However, this clustering occurs across the different community sizes. For example, the top-rated Great Neck Plaza, New York, is less than an hour's drive from New York, NY. So are mid- and large-sized Fairview, Cliffside Park, Fort Lee, Bergenfield, West New York and Union City, New Jersey. Similarly, the small town of Takoma Park abuts giant Montgomery County, Maryland.
Other clusters include the Boston, Massachusetts area (Cambridge, Sommerville, Brookline County) and Northern Virginia (Falls Church, Fairfax County, Arlington County, Alexandria).
Several ski communities, such as Aspen and Gunnison in Colorado and Montpelier, Vermont, are also among the most livable small communities.
"Livable cities focus on what matters for everyone, especially as populations age. Think easy mode of transportation through reliable public transit, so not everyone has to rely on cars," Aaron Cirksena, founder and CEO at MDRN Capital, adds. "Efficient access to health services is important too. Safe public spaces also play an important role not just for families with kids but for everyone. The main thing everyone thinks of is affordable housing, which also promotes long-term stay."
What makes a town or city liveable?
For the AARP Liveable Study 2024, every community and neighborhood in the US was measured for the key amenities and services that affect the quality of life for people of all ages in the areas of housing, transportation, neighborhood, health, environment, social and civic engagement, and educational and economic opportunity. So, how liveable is your city?
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Here's Why You Shouldn't Put All Your Money Into Roth IRAs
Converting a tax-deferred account to a Roth can be a good strategy for lowering future taxes, but moving all of your money at once is typically not recommended.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
Three Advantages of These Underrated Accounts for Retirees
Using taxable accounts for some retirement savings in the 10 years before and after retirement can give you greater flexibility and benefit your heirs.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published