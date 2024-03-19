Happiest Places to Live in America in 2024. Does Your City Rank?

Where are the happiest places to live in the United States and what determines that happiness? And for the places that are less happy, what's causing that overall lack of joy. A new report looks to answer those questions and the results may surprise you.

Happiness is contagious. Even Lucille Ball noted, “It’s a helluva start, being able to recognize what makes you happy.” Maybe it’s a healthy body, a new job, financial well-being or simply where you live. And although the U.S. is one of the richest countries in the world, it ranks only 15th on the World Happiness Report.

WalletHub’s new 2024 report, Happiest States in America, examined each city based on 29 key indicators for happiness — from depression and income, to average leisure time spent each day — to determine the happiest places to live in the U.S.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

We’ve listed the top (and bottom) 25. Don’t find your city listed here? Read the full report from WalletHub.

Happiest places to live in the U.S.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Rank City Total Score Emotional and Physical Well-being Rank Income and Employment Rank Community and Environment Rank 1 Fremont, CA 74.16 1 85 3 2 Overland Park, KS 69.78 6 36 6 3 San Jose, CA 69.54 2 33 37 4 Madison, WI 68.99 7 17 9 5 Irvine, CA 68.22 4 26 24 6 Honolulu, HI 68.03 19 40 1 7 San Francisco, CA 67.01 3 81 30 8 Pearl City, HI 66.90 15 151 2 9 Columbia, MD 65.77 5 170 60 10 Scottsdale, AZ 65.26 27 72 4 11 Sioux Falls, SD 65.06 10 57 47 12 Huntington Beach, CA 64.28 13 77 53 13 Minneapolis, MN 63.98 17 22 57 14 Garden Grove, CA 63.91 24 52 15 15 San Diego, CA 63.75 20 43 19 16 Fargo, ND 63.68 11 20 134 17 Portland, ME 63.46 43 3 27 18 Seatttle, WA 63.39 8 14 128 19 Lincoln, NE 63.35 21 27 43 20 Bismarck, ND 63.23 12 11 149 21 Gilbert, AZ 62.99 40 44 7 22 Charleston, SC 62.53 45 15 18 23 South Burlington, VT 62.42 16 30 139 24 Glendale, CA 62.31 32 92 13 25 Anaheim, CA 62.28 26 55 36

Least happiest places to live in the U.S.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Overall Rank City Total Score Emotional and Physical Well-being Rank Income and Employment Rank Community and Environment Rank 158 Corpus Christi, TX 44.55 151 64 156 159 Salem, OR 44.10 137 54 179 160 Baltimore, MD 43.78 139 165 165 161 Philadelphia, PA 43.57 156 136 137 162 Charleston, WV 43.26 178 12 67 163 Lubbock, TX 43.17 164 47 155 164 St. Louis, MO 42.99 149 166 147 165 San Antonio, TX 42.31 155 130 169 166 Columbus, GA 40.91 169 142 148 167 Fayetteville, NC 40.56 170 146 152 168 Fort Smith, AR 40.10 181 9 106 169 Baton Rouge, LA 40.10 167 114 171 170 Memphis, TN 39.85 158 181 159 171 Augusta, GA 39.44 163 156 178 172 Gulfport, MS 39.25 173 162 146 173 Akron, OH 39.15 166 145 175 174 Mobile, AL 38.97 175 172 107 175 Jackson, MS 38.79 161 178 177 176 Toledo, OH 37.51 174 164 166 177 Huntington, WV 37.31 182 18 22 178 Shreveport, LA 36.54 179 173 140 179 Birmingham, AL 36.22 171 148 180 180 Montgomery, AL 35.70 177 177 167 181 Cleveland, OH 34.83 172 161 182 182 Detroit, MI 31.43 180 182 176

What determines how happy a city is?

WalletHub also looked at depression rates in cities across the U.S., which can lead to more or less happiness. In first place for the lowest depression rate was Pearl City, HI, followed closely by Honolulu, HI. Cities with the highest depression rate were Huntington, WV, and Lewiston, ME.

What role does lack of sleep play in happiness?

Like depression rates, lack of sleep can also lead to unhappiness. Cities with the highest sleep rates are South Burlington, VT and Madison, WI. On the other hand, the cities with minimal sleep rates include Cleveland, OH, and Detroit, MI.

Read the full report from WalletHub.