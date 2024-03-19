Happiest Places to Live in America in 2024. Does Your City Rank?

Fremont, California, and Overland Park, Kansas lead the pack as the happiest places to live, while Cleveland, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan are less happy.

An older couple celebrate with their hands in the air while sitting in beach chairs on the beach facing the ocean.
Kathryn Pomroy
By Kathryn Pomroy
published

Where are the happiest places to live in the United States and what determines that happiness? And for the places that are less happy, what's causing that overall lack of joy. A new report looks to answer those questions and the results may surprise you.

Happiness is contagious. Even Lucille Ball noted, “It’s a helluva start, being able to recognize what makes you happy.” Maybe it’s a healthy body, a new job, financial well-being or simply where you live. And although the U.S. is one of the richest countries in the world, it ranks only 15th on the World Happiness Report.

WalletHub’s new 2024 report, Happiest States in America, examined each city based on 29 key indicators for happiness — from depression and income, to average leisure time spent each day — to determine the happiest places to live in the U.S

We’ve listed the top (and bottom) 25.  Don’t find your city listed here? Read the full report from WalletHub. 

Happiest places to live in the U.S.

Overall RankCityTotal ScoreEmotional and Physical Well-being RankIncome and Employment RankCommunity and Environment Rank
1Fremont, CA74.161853
2Overland Park, KS69.786366
3San Jose, CA69.5423337
4Madison, WI68.997179
5Irvine, CA68.2242624
6Honolulu, HI68.0319401
7San Francisco, CA67.0138130
8Pearl City, HI66.90151512
9Columbia, MD65.77517060
10Scottsdale, AZ65.2627724
11Sioux Falls, SD65.06105747
12Huntington Beach, CA64.28137753
13Minneapolis, MN63.98172257
14Garden Grove, CA63.91245215
15San Diego, CA63.75204319
16Fargo, ND63.681120134
17Portland, ME63.4643327
18Seatttle, WA63.39814128
19Lincoln, NE63.35212743
20Bismarck, ND63.231211149
21Gilbert, AZ62.9940447
22Charleston, SC62.53451518
23South Burlington, VT62.421630139
24Glendale, CA62.31329213
25Anaheim, CA62.28265536

Least happiest places to live in the U.S.

Overall RankCityTotal Score Emotional and Physical Well-being RankIncome and Employment RankCommunity and Environment Rank
158Corpus Christi, TX44.5515164156
159Salem, OR44.1013754179
160Baltimore, MD43.78139165165
161Philadelphia, PA43.57156136137
162Charleston, WV43.261781267
163Lubbock, TX43.1716447155
164St. Louis, MO42.99149166147
165San Antonio, TX42.31155130169
166Columbus, GA40.91169142148
167Fayetteville, NC40.56170146152
168Fort Smith, AR40.101819106
169Baton Rouge, LA40.10167114171
170Memphis, TN39.85158181159
171Augusta, GA39.44163156178
172Gulfport, MS39.25173162146
173Akron, OH39.15166145175
174Mobile, AL38.97175172107
175Jackson, MS38.79161178177
176Toledo, OH37.51174164166
177Huntington, WV37.311821822
178Shreveport, LA36.54179173140
179Birmingham, AL36.22171148180
180Montgomery, AL35.70177177167
181Cleveland, OH34.83172161182
182Detroit, MI31.43180182176

What determines how happy a city is?

WalletHub also looked at depression rates in cities across the U.S., which can lead to more or less happiness. In first place for the lowest depression rate was Pearl City, HI, followed closely by Honolulu, HI. Cities with the highest depression rate were Huntington, WV, and Lewiston, ME. 

What role does lack of sleep play in happiness?

Like depression rates, lack of sleep can also lead to unhappiness. Cities with the highest sleep rates are South Burlington, VT and Madison, WI. On the other hand, the cities with minimal sleep rates include Cleveland, OH, and Detroit, MI.

Read the full report from WalletHub. 

Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

