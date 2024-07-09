Best U.S. Cities for Renters 2024

What are the best U.S. cities for renters? Charleston, NC, Atlanta, GA, Sarasota, FL, McKinney, TX and Scottsdale, AZ lead the pack, according to a recent RentCafe report.

Charleston Waterfront Park, SC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

The current housing market has many people choosing to rent. While no city has everything, quite a few come close and rank high for renters searching for options that better fit their budget and lifestyle. This year, Charleston, SC, stole the show again, followed by Atlanta, GA, Sarasota, FL, and McKinney, TX, according to a new report from RentCafe

Considering that mortgage rates maintained an upward trajectory in June, hitting 6.92% for a 30-year-fixed-rate loan, and the current average price of a home in the U.S. stands at $360,681, according to Zillow, now is a great time to rent. Not to mention that in most of the nation’s largest cities, renting is now far cheaper than buying. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8