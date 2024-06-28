Best Places to Rent 2024 — How Does Your City Rank?

If you're looking for the best places to rent, your timing is good. The rental market is hot. In fact, renting is now cheaper than buying in all 50 states. It's also much more competitive, according to a new report by RentCafe. Finding a rental has become increasingly difficult, with the supply of apartments increasing by only 0.61% since January 2024. The good news is that around 29% of the 137 markets analyzed in the study show signs of softening, often with longer vacancy periods and more lease renewals.

Unfortunately, only 39% of renters make enough to afford the median-priced apartment, as a recent report by Redfin stated. That's because the typical U.S. renter earns an estimated $54,712 per year, 17.3% less, or $11,408 in dollar terms, than the $66,120 needed to afford the monthly rent for the median-priced U.S. apartment ($1,653).

All the same, rent prices increased by just .77%, or $15, between March 2023 and March 2024, according to Rent.com as reported by Kiplinger. But compared to March 2020, prices are up 21.78%, or $373.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Best places to rent 2024

As the moving season begins, finding a rental has become increasingly difficult, leading to unexpected shifts in some of the most competitive markets — in cities and suburban areas — per the RentCafe study.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2023 2024 Renters competing for an apartment 9 8 Average number of days an apartment is vacant 43 46 Percentage of renters who renewed their leases 59.7% 62.4% Percentage of occupied appartments 94% 93.3%

What are the most competitive places to rent 2024?

Although owning a home is thought to be part of the American dream, it's not for everyone, and renting has become an option worth considering. However, it's clear that renting has also become more competitive, especially when you consider the availability of rentals, the percentage of occupied apartments and the share of new apartments in these ten (out of 20) areas.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Market Competitive Score Average Vacant Days Occupied Apartments Prospective Renters Lease Renewal Rate Share of New Apartments 1 Miami-Dade County, FL 94.1 36 96.5% 19 73.6% .55% 2 Suburban Chicago, IL 83.6 44 95.2% 13 68.7% .00% 3 North Jersey, NJ 82.3 44 96.0% 13 71.7% .60% 4 Grand Rapids, MI 82.2 43 95.4% 9 70.7% .00% 5 Milwaukee, WI 81.2 47 95.1% 13 69.8% .14% 6 Silicon Valley, CA 80.8 40 95.1% 12 54.1% .00% 7 Orlando, FL 80.0 39 94.6% 11 67.8% .99% 8 Orange County, CA 78.8 44 95.9% 12 63.4% .38% 9 Eastern Los Angeles, CA 78.5 45 95.8% 14 52.7% .00% 10 Suburban Philadelphia, PA 78.4 50 94.4% 9 76.3% .08%

Features of the top three rental markets

Miami — Jobs, the allure of a relaxed lifestyle and sunshine pushed Miami into first place as the most competitive rental market by RentCafe. But with fewer options to choose from compared to the same time last year, the competition among apartment hunters is considerable.

For example, at the onset of the 2024 moving season, a mere 3.5% of the apartments for rent in Miami were on the market for potential renters. As a result, this led to a staggering 73.6% of apartment residents choosing to renew their lease rather than move out. For that reason, it can take 36 days for the average apartment to become occupied in Miami, with 19 renters competing for each unit.

Suburban Chicago — Coming in second, up from tenth place last year, suburban Chicago — Naperville, Joliet, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Northbrook, Evanston, Glenview and Schaumburg, are increasingly popular with Millennials looking for better (and more affordable) housing options outside of the city of Chicago.

But as renters move to Chicago’s suburbs, they are faced with high occupancy rates and current tenants choosing to renew their leases. For that reason, there are roughly 13 prospective renters competing for each available unit, and it typically takes over 40 days to fill a vacant apartment.

Northern New Jersey — In small cities across northern New Jersey, such as Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark, Union City, Passaic, Maplewood and Montclair, renters enjoy walkable downtowns, adequate entertainment, and relatively easy access to New York City. These are just a few reasons North Jersey came in third on RentCafe’s list of this season's hottest rental markets.

Even so, finding a rental in North Jersey is challenging, as highlighted by the 96% occupancy rate — one of the highest in the country — and a 71.7% lease renewal rate at the beginning of this rental season. Vacant apartments are snatched up within 43 days, with 13 prospective renters for each unit.

What are the best small markets for rentals?

Like larger rental markets, small markets tempt potential renters with shorter commutes and less traffic, small town hospitality and a slower pace of life. The hottest ten small rental markets include:

Lehigh Valley, PA Madison, WI Providence, RI Fayetteville, AR Little Rock, AR Lafayette, LA Harrisburg, PA Palm Beach, FL Worcester - Springfield, MA Jackson, MS

RentCafe's research team analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 137 rental markets in the U.S., which were ranked based on a market competitive score. The full report can be found here.