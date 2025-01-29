Listed: Live Your Snowbird Life Year-Round in These Three Homes

Picture this: You wake up as the sun reaches your face. You stretch your arms, your neck, and flip down the light, silk duvet. You step down onto a wooden floor — that's not freezing cold. You peek through the blinds to see the blue sky, green trees and maybe even a turquoise beach. You've done it: Turned your snowbird destination from a winter getaway into a 365-day life.

I sourced three fabulous homes from top real estate companies in the snowbird destinations of Savannah, Georgia; South Padre Island, Texas; and San Diego, California. Who says summer weather needs to end in the fall?

This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.

1. Modern comforts amid luxurious privacy in Savannah

Just outside the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge, you can get a refuge of your own on Yam Gandy Road. This property is a 45-minute drive from Tybee Island and half an hour from the Savannah Historic District.

Address: 203 Yam Gandy Road, Savannah, Georgia (listed by Corcoran)

Price: $1,130,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths

Highlights:

Those trees, those trees, those trees — and stunning windows to see them through from the 2-story foyer and atrium sunroom

Located on Skidaway Island, which has a marina and a Publix

Part of the Landings Club community, which has a golf course, and comes with a golf cart bay in the garage

Modern, gourmet kitchen with large island

Each bedroom has a private deck, and the primary suite has a spa-like bathroom

Not your scene? How about 117 West Gaston Street, a 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Savannah for $1.45M?

2. Picturesque beach home near South Padre Island

Cute as button beach house complete with five ensuite bedrooms, balconies and a pool in the Palmilla Beach Resort and Golf Community of Port Aransas.

Address: 133 Sunrise Avenue, Port Aransas, Texas (listed by Compass)

Price: $2,560,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5.5 baths

Highlights:

Multiple balconies to see views of the ocean and golf course

Relaxing dipping pool with fountains with a covered patio space and a small putting green to practice your finesse

Large open kitchen and living room with high ceilings

Bunk room perfect for hosting family

Comes with a full-home generator and your very own golf cart

Fully furnished, and includes current bookings and future rental income

3. Mid-century compact home in San Diego

At just 1,200 square feet, this San Diego home packs a memorable punch. This was built as a J. Herbert Brownwell Compact Home in the 1960s (the listing even includes a contemporary writeup of the phenomenon) and has been well maintained and upgraded over the years. Leave the grandkids behind and enjoy your own California oasis.

Address: 1238 Agate Street, San Diego, California (listed by Compass)

Price: $1,795,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 1.5 baths

Highlights:

Tesla Powerwall — rechargeable battery using solar energy

Two-car garage and low-water landscaping

Open and airy living and kitchen space with large, recently upgraded windows

Cute, private outdoors space to sip your coffee in the sun, with refinished front deck

25-minute walk or 5-minute drive to Tourmaline Surf Park. Within Pacific Beach next to La Jolla

Not your scene? Try 3865 Ocean Front Walk, a $4.35M 2-bed/3-bath modern ~1,200-square-foot home literally on the beach.

