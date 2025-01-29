Listed: Live Your Snowbird Life Year-Round in These Three Homes
Who says summer weather needs to end in the fall?
Picture this: You wake up as the sun reaches your face. You stretch your arms, your neck, and flip down the light, silk duvet. You step down onto a wooden floor — that's not freezing cold. You peek through the blinds to see the blue sky, green trees and maybe even a turquoise beach. You've done it: Turned your snowbird destination from a winter getaway into a 365-day life.
I sourced three fabulous homes from top real estate companies in the snowbird destinations of Savannah, Georgia; South Padre Island, Texas; and San Diego, California. Who says summer weather needs to end in the fall?
This is part of Kiplinger's new series "Listed." Be aware that due to the nature of real estate, property statuses may have changed by the time you read this.
1. Modern comforts amid luxurious privacy in Savannah
Just outside the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge, you can get a refuge of your own on Yam Gandy Road. This property is a 45-minute drive from Tybee Island and half an hour from the Savannah Historic District.
Address: 203 Yam Gandy Road, Savannah, Georgia (listed by Corcoran)
Price: $1,130,000 | Specs: 4 beds / 3.5 baths
Highlights:
- Those trees, those trees, those trees — and stunning windows to see them through from the 2-story foyer and atrium sunroom
- Located on Skidaway Island, which has a marina and a Publix
- Part of the Landings Club community, which has a golf course, and comes with a golf cart bay in the garage
- Modern, gourmet kitchen with large island
- Each bedroom has a private deck, and the primary suite has a spa-like bathroom
Not your scene? How about 117 West Gaston Street, a 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Savannah for $1.45M?
2. Picturesque beach home near South Padre Island
Cute as button beach house complete with five ensuite bedrooms, balconies and a pool in the Palmilla Beach Resort and Golf Community of Port Aransas.
Address: 133 Sunrise Avenue, Port Aransas, Texas (listed by Compass)
Price: $2,560,000 | Specs: 5 beds / 5.5 baths
Highlights:
- Multiple balconies to see views of the ocean and golf course
- Relaxing dipping pool with fountains with a covered patio space and a small putting green to practice your finesse
- Large open kitchen and living room with high ceilings
- Bunk room perfect for hosting family
- Comes with a full-home generator and your very own golf cart
- Fully furnished, and includes current bookings and future rental income
3. Mid-century compact home in San Diego
At just 1,200 square feet, this San Diego home packs a memorable punch. This was built as a J. Herbert Brownwell Compact Home in the 1960s (the listing even includes a contemporary writeup of the phenomenon) and has been well maintained and upgraded over the years. Leave the grandkids behind and enjoy your own California oasis.
Address: 1238 Agate Street, San Diego, California (listed by Compass)
Price: $1,795,000 | Specs: 2 beds / 1.5 baths
Highlights:
- Tesla Powerwall — rechargeable battery using solar energy
- Two-car garage and low-water landscaping
- Open and airy living and kitchen space with large, recently upgraded windows
- Cute, private outdoors space to sip your coffee in the sun, with refinished front deck
- 25-minute walk or 5-minute drive to Tourmaline Surf Park. Within Pacific Beach next to La Jolla
Not your scene? Try 3865 Ocean Front Walk, a $4.35M 2-bed/3-bath modern ~1,200-square-foot home literally on the beach.
Want more guidance on retirement savings? Sign up for Kiplinger's six-week series, Invest for Retirement.
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
