What to Know About Mortgage Escrow Accounts
Escrow accounts ensure that you pay your bills for home insurance and property taxes.
When you finance your home with a mortgage, your lender will likely require you to maintain an escrow account. With this setup, a portion of your monthly mortgage payment is set aside to cover your annual property taxes and home insurance premiums.
Lenders want to protect their financial investment when they loan you money; an escrow account acts as a forced savings account to ensure those property expenses are paid on time and in full, says Ed Santiago, a branch manager with Fairway Independent Mortgage in Wayne, Pa.
Lenders hold back one-twelfth of the estimated annual expenses each month to pay your taxes and insurance. Some lenders require an additional cushion of up to two months' worth of expenses to avoid potential escrow shortages. If you end up with an overage because you get a cheaper insurance policy or your property taxes decrease, your lender will send you a refund check.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Because property-tax assessments and insurance rates tend to rise over time, the amount collected for escrow can fluctuate. So while your principal and interest payments remain the same for the life of a fixed-rate mortgage, your total monthly payment may change from year to year.
Homeowners felt the sting of both higher property-tax bills and soaring home insurance premiums in 2024. According to data from Intercontinental Exchange, home insurance premiums rose by an average 14% from the previous year, and 2024 property-tax bills jumped 2.7%.
Escrow rules
Government-backed mortgages — Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans — require escrow accounts regardless of the down payment amount.
For conventional loans, most lenders require an escrow account if you put down less than 20% on the home purchase. In some cases, though, you can get an escrow waiver with a loan-to-value ratio of 95% or less, a good credit score, and no recent mortgage payment delinquencies or defaults on past escrow waivers. However, you’ll pay 0.25% of the loan amount for an escrow waiver.
A waiver makes sense only if you have sufficient disposable income to cover larger (but less frequent) tax and insurance payments and the financial discipline to keep up with them independently, Santiago says. Check how often your locality collects property taxes — some collect only once or twice a year, leading to bigger bills, while others collect quarterly.
If you get an escrow waiver, you could put money to pay your insurance and tax bills in a high-yield savings account, earning interest on the funds. (But for this to be worthwhile, your interest earnings would need to be greater than the fee to waive escrow.)
Additionally, if you switch home insurance providers or successfully appeal your home's assessed value for property taxes, you may not face as much hassle and paperwork. But most loan servicers offer online account management, so updating your account isn't as cumbersome as it used to be, Santiago says.
And the flexibility of managing escrow expenses on your own isn't without some risk. Failing to pay your property taxes could result in your county filing a tax lien against your home, potentially leading to foreclosure.
Likewise, if you don't pay your homeowners insurance premiums and let the coverage lapse, you're breaching your agreement to maintain home insurance as a condition of taking out a mortgage. In that event, your loan servicer can require force-placed homeowners insurance, which is usually costlier and less comprehensive, Santiago says.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Personal finance journalist, communicator and content strategist who writes and edits for impact.
-
-
I'm a Financial Planner: This Is the Key to Successful Retirement Planning
You have to focus on what you can control — the inputs — and not obsess over what you can't control — the output. Here's how to do that.
-
Summer Is Made for Sun, Fun … and Estate Planning Conversations
Now is the time to discuss estate planning with your loved ones to ensure the Great Wealth Transfer is efficient, tax-aware and in line with your legacy goals — not Uncle Sam's.
-
Retire in Ecuador for an Affordable, Rich Life
Ecuador offers one of the world’s most painless visa processes in a country rich with biodiversity.
-
Retirement Reimagined: Finding Your Tribe in LGBTQ-Focused Communities
Demand for LGBTQ retirement communities in the U.S. is high, but inventory is not easy to find. Here are some safe havens to explore.
-
What if You Could Increase Your Retirement Income by 50% to 75%? Here's How
Combining IRA investments, lifetime income annuities and a HECM into one plan could significantly increase your retirement income and liquid savings compared to traditional planning.
-
How the Federal Reserve Affects Mortgage Rates — and What It Means for Homebuyers in 2025
Mortgage rates are still fluctuating in 2025 as the Fed holds steady — for now. Learn how interest rate changes affect your monthly payments and what buyers should watch for this year.
-
The Hidden Cost That's Ruining Vacation Home Dreams
Are rising HOA fees derailing your second home dreams? Annual dues, insurance premiums and taxes are rising, boosting total ownership costs. Here's what you can do.
-
Retire in Malaysia for Affordable Luxury
Many expats retire in Malaysia, a Southeast Asian country with a world-class city. Come for the affordable living, stay for the top-notch health care and cuisine.
-
RV Living or Vacation Home? What's Best for Your Retirement?
You may fantasize about RV living or owning a cabin in the mountains or by the beach. Both options can be affordable and fun, but kick the tires first!
-
After the Disaster: An Expert's Guide to Deciding Whether to Rebuild or Relocate
Homeowners hit by disaster must weigh the emotional desire to rebuild against the financial realities of insurance coverage, unexpected costs and future risk.