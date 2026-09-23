The Retirement Birthday Quiz: Test Your Milestone Knowledge

Navigating retirement rules means tracking key milestone ages. Test your timeline IQ with our quick quiz before making your next move.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Candles spell happy birthday while glowing lights shine in the background. Festive moment of a birthday celebration at night.
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Hitting milestone birthdays in your 50s, 60s and 70s brings far more than just celebrations — it unlocks major financial opportunities and introduces strict federal deadlines. From penalty-free 401(k) access at age 59½ to Social Security claiming choices and Medicare enrollment windows, timing your moves correctly is essential to preserving your nest egg

Test your knowledge of key birthday milestones to see if your understanding is as solid as it needs to be. Don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to learn more about the importance of key ages.

More on retirement milestones, from the Kiplinger retirement team:

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 