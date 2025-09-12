Kiplinger News Quiz, Sept 12 — What is the Taylor Swift Tax?
A multi-million-dollar Google lawsuit and "Taylor Swift tax" made Kiplinger headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.
Earthquake insurance, Google's multi-million-dollar lawsuit and the "Taylor Swift tax" are subjects Kiplinger has written about this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Stories making the news
Read more on the Kiplinger stories featured in our news quiz:
- Should You Get Earthquake Insurance?
- An Expert Guide to Outsmarting Inflation
- Your 401(k) Options Just Got More Complicated
- New Taylor Swift Tax Hits Vacation and Second Homes
- Are Trump Tariffs Legal?
- S&P 500 Hits New High After Oracle Earnings
- Hot August CPI Report Doesn't Shift the Rate-Cut Needle
