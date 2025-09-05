Kiplinger News Quiz, September 5, 2025
401(k)s, Google's Alphabet and tariffs on luxury goods all made Kiplinger headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.
401(k)s, Google's Alphabet and tariffs on luxury goods are subjects we've written about recently — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Stories making the news
Read more on the Kiplinger stories featured in our news quiz:
- More Than Money: The Hidden Toll of Financial Abuse of Older Adults
- Four Ways You Can Use Debt to Build Wealth
- National 401(k) Day: Do You Know How You Measure Up?
- Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free in 2025
- Alphabet Stock Pops After Ruling: What to Know
- Klarna IPO: Should You Buy KLAR Stock?
- Why Wealthy Americans Are Flying to Europe to Save on Luxury
- My Mortgage Rate is 6.5%. Should I Refinance If Rates Fall By Half a Point
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
$425 Million Google Class Action Lawsuit: Do You Qualify for a Payout?
Google was found liable for violating the privacy of 98 million users in a class action lawsuit. Are you one of them?
-
What Dave Ramsey and Caleb Hammer Taught Me About Handling Money
From Ramsey’s strict discipline to Hammer’s blunt reality checks, their lessons reveal how to save, invest and prepare for the future.