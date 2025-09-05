Kiplinger News Quiz, September 5, 2025

401(k)s, Google's Alphabet and tariffs on luxury goods all made Kiplinger headlines this week — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.

Kiplinger Staff's avatar
By
published
in Features

401(k)s, Google's Alphabet and tariffs on luxury goods are subjects we've written about recently — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.

If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.

Stories making the news

Read more on the Kiplinger stories featured in our news quiz:

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Kiplinger Staff
Kiplinger Staff
Latest