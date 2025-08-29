Kiplinger Weekly Quiz, August 29, 2025
Test your knowledge of this week's financial news.
Target's share price, Swiss safe havens and Medicare coverage are all subjects we covered recently — but why? Test your knowledge of this week's financial and business news.
If you've been following Kiplinger, you should have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
Stories making the news
Read more on the stories making the news this week, from the Kiplinger team:
- The 401(k) Shake-Up: Private Equity's Role and Risks
- A Financial Professional's Take on Long-Term Care Insurance: Buy or Not?
- I'm an Estate Planner: Moving Family Assets to a Safe Haven Abroad Could Be a Huge Headache for Your Heirs
- Tech Sells Off While Trump Stirs the Fed: Stock Market Today
- Suze Orman Tells Us the Biggest Retirement Mistake You Can Make
- How Grandparents Can Help with Education Expenses
