Could President Biden get impeached? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

One thing that could weaken President Joe Biden's political standing: Impeachment. House Republicans are currently laying the groundwork, led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (KY). Comer is focusing on accusations that Biden received bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy favors while vice president, acting on the tip of an unnamed whistle-blower.

One thing that could weaken President Joe Biden’s political standing: Impeachment. House Republicans are currently laying the groundwork, led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (KY). Comer is focusing on accusations that Biden received bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy favors while vice president, acting on the tip of an unnamed whistle-blower.

Separately, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (OH) is leading a probe into alleged wrongdoing by Biden and his now-infamous son Hunter Biden.

Keep in mind, these efforts are still in their early stages and may ultimately go nowhere depending on the evidence, as well as House Republicans’ access to it. Comer, for example, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the FBI over access to documents that purportedly contain evidence of Biden’s wrongdoing.

Even if the House votes to bring impeachment charges against Biden, it will likely go nowhere in the Senate, where getting at least two-thirds of lawmakers to support the conviction of a president is a tough bar to clear.

