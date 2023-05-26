Could President Biden get impeached? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Republicans are currently laying the groundwork to impeach Biden, but what are their chances of success?
The U.S. political system is pivotal not just for its impact on our economy and way of living, but on the world too.
One thing that could weaken President Joe Biden’s political standing: Impeachment. House Republicans are currently laying the groundwork, led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (KY). Comer is focusing on accusations that Biden received bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy favors while vice president, acting on the tip of an unnamed whistle-blower.
Separately, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (OH) is leading a probe into alleged wrongdoing by Biden and his now-infamous son Hunter Biden.
Keep in mind, these efforts are still in their early stages and may ultimately go nowhere depending on the evidence, as well as House Republicans’ access to it. Comer, for example, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the FBI over access to documents that purportedly contain evidence of Biden’s wrongdoing.
Even if the House votes to bring impeachment charges against Biden, it will likely go nowhere in the Senate, where getting at least two-thirds of lawmakers to support the conviction of a president is a tough bar to clear.
Improving Your Financial Health: A 10-Step Workout Plan
It's never too late to shape up your financial health, and the more attention you pay to every aspect of your finances, the healthier they’ll be.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP • Published
In Philanthropy, Gen Z and Millennials Do It Their Way
Next-gen givers are flipping the philanthropy script. Here are five ways they’re taking a different approach to charitable giving.
By Catherine Crystal Foster • Published
