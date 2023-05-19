White House Probes Tracking Tech That Monitors Workers’ Productivity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
The move comes amid concerns some tools violate labor laws
The White House is arguably the centerpiece of world politics and decision-making, and its activity has a wide-reaching impact not just on the U.S. and its economy but across the wider world too. Therefore, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts concerning the White House (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You will get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many of the forecasts online a few days afterward. Here’s the latest…
The White House will examine automated tools to track and manage workers.
Among those singled out by the Office of Science and Technology Policy: RFID badges that track nurses’ proximity and location; speed and location monitors for delivery drivers; keystroke and mouse activity trackers for office workers; and scanners that track work pace for warehouse workers, among other things.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Officials are looking for firsthand worker experiences with the technologies.
While it’s not yet clear what policies will result from such initiatives, they increasingly reflect a whole-of-government effort to tackle the issue.
For example, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has warned that certain worker-tracking technologies could violate federal labor law.
This forecast first appeared in the The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.
-
-
Is the dollar’s role as the top currency safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Is the dollar’s role as the top currency safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Cannabis Industry Updates From Capitol Hill: This Week in Cannabis Investing
While debt ceiling talks are top of mind for lawmakers, cannabis remains on the radar amid hopes for a Senate floor vote on the SAFE Banking Act.
By Morgan Paxhia • Published
-
Is the dollar’s role as the top currency safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Is the dollar’s role as the top currency safe? Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Consumers Won't Cut Mobile, Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumers Won't Cut Back on Mobile or Internet Spending, Despite Inflation: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By John Miley • Published
-
Courts to Rule on Agency Powers: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The scope of agency power is under the spotlight in cases in the Supreme and Federal Courts: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Letter Editors • Published
-
Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Deeper Regional Banking Crisis Unlikely after Triple Failure: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Last updated
-
Spending Cuts Could Trigger Deeper Slowdown: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Spending Cuts Could Trigger Deeper Slowdown: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By David Payne • Last updated
-
Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Travel Demand and Delays to Soar, So Plan Ahead: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Sean Lengell • Last updated
-
SpaceX in Good Shape Despite Test Flight: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts SpaceX in good shape despite test flight concerns: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts.
By John Miley • Published
-
Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Medicare drug price negotiations: Early signs have emerged of how these key talks will be handled.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published