Biden Cracks Down on Child Labor: The Kiplinger Letter
The White House has announced steps to combat child labor in the U.S., which reached a two-decade high in 2023.
To help you understand what the Biden administration is doing to combat a growing child labor problem in the U.S., and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The Biden administration wants to tackle a growing child labor problem. Child labor violations reached a two-decade high in fiscal year 2023. Per data kept by the Labor Department, 5,729 minors were found working in violation of federal law, up from 3,876 last year and 1,163 in 2014. Since 2018, child labor has gone up 69%.
Experts blame a variety of factors for the surge, from the historically tight labor market prompting employers to hire minors to high inflation inflicting more hardship on households. The U.S. has also seen an influx of migrant children from Latin America fleeing violence and poverty, a majority of whom do not have a parent in the U.S.
Uncle Sam is starting to crack down, levying $8 million in penalties on employers for child labor violations in the fiscal year 2023, up 83% from 2022.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The president has asked for an extra $100 million to aid enforcement as part of the White House’s $100 billion-plus supplemental funding request to Congress, but it’s unclear whether the money will survive once the request has been picked over.
Federal labor law prohibits children younger than 14 from working, and all minors from working in industries the Department of Labor deems hazardous.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
-
-
Walgreens Launches Virtual Health Care Starting At $33
Walgreens has entered the telehealth space with a plan that let's you chat with a doctor or nurse for $33 or have a virtual visit starting at $36.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Weekly Win Streak Ahead of Thanksgiving
Although the main indexes were quiet to end the week, Gap stock soared after the retailer reported earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Democrats and Republicans Sidestep Tensions In Their Parties: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The country may be stuck with a closely divided House and a closely divided Senate for the foreseeable future.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Biden Plans Slate of Regulations from Clean Power to Fuel Efficiency: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The White House is poised to roll out an expansive slate of regulations — getting things shipshape, before the next election.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Legal Trouble for Senator Bob Menendez May Hurt Dems: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Menendez stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but contends he will run for reelection in 2024.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
President Biden Builds the Wall: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Democrats are divided on how to handle illegal border crossings, but roughly 65% of voters, on average, disapprove of Biden's handling of the issue.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
New Employment Guidance Proposed on Hostile Work Practices: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter New guidelines for employers fueled by a sharp increase in employment discrimination lawsuits in 2023.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Senate Moderates May Soon Be an Endangered Species: The Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Senate centrists on both sides of the aisle feel the growing tensions in Washington.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Republicans vs Republicans, the Widening Division: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Republicans in the House and the Senate meltdown as a division grows over spending cuts and other measures, including the Biden impeachment.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Huawei's Chip Breakthrough Triggers U.S. Scrutiny: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Advanced chip highlights China's capacity for fighting back against US sanctions.
By Matthew Housiaux Published