What Is Landmaxxing? Why Wealthy Homeowners Are Buying the House Next Door

The ultimate luxury home feature might not be a chef's kitchen, infinity pool or extra bedrooms. For some wealthy homeowners, it's simply having fewer neighbors.
A luxury real estate trend dubbed "landmaxxing" involves buying the house next door, an adjoining vacant lot or additional acreage to expand the footprint around an existing home. In some cases, buyers are assembling several properties to create sprawling private compounds.
The concept itself isn't new. Homeowners have purchased neighboring land for generations. But the strategy has gained new attention as affluent buyers increasingly prioritize privacy, outdoor space and unique properties that can't easily be replicated. According to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, searches for buildable land this year increased 97% year over year, while inquiries for one-of-a-kind properties such as private islands, historic estates and castles jumped 146%.
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The billionaire versions of landmaxxing may be extreme, but you don't necessarily need that large of a net worth to borrow from the strategy. Here's why homeowners are buying the property next door and what to consider before doing it yourself.
What is landmaxxing?
Landmaxxing is a new name for a fairly old real estate strategy: acquiring property surrounding a home you already own to increase your total land, privacy or control over the immediate area.
Depending on the property and local rules, that could mean buying the house next door and keeping it intact, purchasing a neighboring home with plans to eventually demolish it, acquiring an adjoining vacant lot or buying several parcels and creating a larger estate.
The difference between landmaxxing and simply buying a home with a large lot from the start is that the homeowner is assembling the property over time.
The strategy has attracted attention at the highest end of the housing market. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury points to wealthy buyers assembling properties in areas such as Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Malibu and Aspen, where prime land is scarce and simply buying more acreage isn't always an option.
There's also evidence that land itself is attracting more attention among luxury buyers. Along with the 97% year-over-year increase in inquiries for buildable land, detached homes and villas accounted for 76.1% of unique global luxury buyer inquiries in 2026, according to recent data.
Why wealthy homeowners want more land
For affluent buyers, adding another property isn't necessarily about getting a bigger house. Often, what they're really buying is control. Here are some common motivations that span beyond just owning more land:
Privacy: Owning additional land creates more distance between your primary residence and neighbors, roads or future construction. That's especially valuable in high-end neighborhoods where even expensive homes can sit relatively close together.
Control: Buying an adjoining property can prevent someone else from building a home that blocks your view or otherwise changes the surroundings. For some buyers, knowing what will (and won't) happen next door is worth paying a premium.
Scarcity: You can remodel a kitchen or add luxury finishes, but you can't manufacture more land in a fully developed neighborhood. In markets where undeveloped lots are rare, purchasing an existing neighboring property may be one of the few ways to expand.
Lifestyle: More acreage creates possibilities that a conventional lot might not accommodate. That could include a pool, garden, sports court, fitness space, workshop or separate guest house, assuming local zoning allows it.
Security: A larger property can also provide a buffer between the primary residence and public roads or neighboring homes, another consideration for high-profile and ultra wealthy buyers.
Multigenerational living: A neighboring house can allow parents, adult children or other relatives to live nearby without everyone sharing the same roof. Interest in flexible and multigenerational housing has already been showing up in the luxury market. In Coldwell Banker's 2025 Trend Report, 45% of surveyed Luxury Property Specialists said flexible layouts were a top design feature among their clients.
Why land can be the ultimate luxury
Luxury housing has traditionally been associated with what's inside the home: more square footage, expensive finishes and over-the-top amenities. But land offers something that can be much harder to replicate.
Privacy is often one of the top three amenities desired by luxury consumers, along with views and garage space. That helps explain why landmaxxing can become especially appealing in places where the supply of prime real estate is essentially fixed. In an established neighborhood, you may be able to tear down and rebuild a home, but you can't create an extra acre unless the land beside you becomes available.
In some cases, buyers aren't even waiting for the property to hit the market. Some buyers may make above-market offers to persuade neighbors to sell when they want a particular adjoining property.
That's an expensive way to gain a little breathing room, but for buyers with the means, exclusivity and privacy may be more valuable than another impressive feature inside the house.
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Buying several multimillion-dollar properties and turning them into a private compound isn't realistic for the average homeowner. But smaller-scale versions of landmaxxing have been happening for years.
Suppose the vacant lot beside your home comes up for sale. Buying it could give you a larger yard, preserve your privacy or leave room for a future project.
Another option might be purchasing the neighboring house. You could keep it as a separate residence for a parent or adult child, use it as a rental property if local rules permit or simply hold onto it with plans to change how the property is used later.
The strategy can be more attainable in suburban and rural areas, where land prices may be lower and larger parcels are more common. Still, proximity isn't a good enough reason by itself to buy real estate. A property can be incredibly convenient and still be a poor financial decision.
What to consider before buying the property next door
Before making your neighbor an offer or purchasing that vacant lot, think through the ongoing costs and what you'll actually be allowed to do with the property.
Purchase price and financing: Start with the same question you'd ask before any real estate purchase: Can you afford it? If you're financing the purchase, consider the down payment, monthly payment, closing costs and how a second loan could affect the rest of your finances.
Property taxes: Owning two properties can mean paying taxes on two parcels. Even combining parcels doesn't necessarily reduce their overall assessed value. Local procedures vary significantly, so check with your assessor before assuming how your tax bill will change.
Insurance: Your coverage needs will depend on whether you're buying vacant land, maintaining a second residence, renting the property or making significant changes to it. Talk with your insurer before the purchase so you know what additional coverage and costs to expect.
Zoning: Don't assume owning the land gives you permission to do whatever you want with it. Local zoning and building rules could affect whether you can demolish an existing home, construct an accessory dwelling unit, add a second residence or make other improvements.
Combining parcels: Buying adjacent properties doesn't automatically turn them into one legal parcel. Requirements vary by jurisdiction. Some local governments require parcels to have identical ownership, be contiguous and have current property taxes before they'll approve a combination. In some jurisdictions, combining parcels for tax purposes also doesn't change their legal lot status.
Maintenance: More property comes with more responsibility. Factor in landscaping, utilities, repairs, security and maintenance before deciding how much land you really want.
Rental rules: If you're planning to rent the neighboring house, check local ordinances, HOA restrictions and any rules governing short- or long-term rentals.
Resale: Finally, think about your exit strategy. Two ordinary homes may appeal to a larger pool of future buyers than one highly customized estate. If you combine parcels or make major changes, determine whether they could be separated again later and what that process would involve.
Is landmaxxing a good investment?
This is where it's important to separate lifestyle value from investment return. Buying the land next door can provide benefits that are difficult to put a dollar amount on. You might preserve a beautiful view, prevent unwanted development, create more privacy or give your family room to expand.
Those benefits could make your primary home more desirable. But that doesn't mean every dollar you spend acquiring the neighboring property will translate into a dollar, or more, of additional home value.
The biggest risk may be overpaying simply because you're the one buyer who values that specific parcel most. Coldwell Banker notes that some affluent buyers make above-market offers for neighboring properties that aren't listed for sale. That may be worthwhile to someone determined to create a private compound, but paying a premium can make it harder to earn that money back later.
There's also the question of what happens when it's time to sell. A custom compound designed around one family's lifestyle may have a smaller pool of potential buyers than the individual properties would have had separately.
Before buying, consider speaking with a local real estate agent and appraiser about the likely value of the properties together and separately. A real estate attorney or local planning department can also help you understand zoning, parcel combinations, easements and other legal issues that could affect your plans.
The bottom line
Landmaxxing may have a trendy new name, but the basic idea is something property owners have done for a long time: When a rare opportunity to buy the land next door comes along, grab it.
For ultrawealthy buyers, controlling the property surrounding a home can provide something even the most expensive renovation can't, such as more privacy, greater control and a scarce piece of land that no one else can own.
For everyone else, the trend offers a useful reminder. The house or vacant lot next door could be a unique opportunity to expand your property, keep family nearby or protect something you love about your home. Just make sure the numbers and your long-term plans make sense before expanding your boundaries.
Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.