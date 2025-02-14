Trump Nominates Jonathan McKernan to Lead CFPB Amid Agency Overhaul
President Trump's nomination of Jonathan McKernan as CFPB director signals a potential shift in the agency's regulatory approach following its operational suspension.
In a significant move affecting consumer financial oversight, President Donald Trump has nominated Jonathan McKernan to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This nomination comes after a tumultuous period for the agency, which included suspending operations and ceasing regulatory activities.
McKernan's nomination indicates an interest in continuing the agency's function, albeit in a much more limited capacity. As McKernan awaits Senate confirmation, stakeholders are closely monitoring how his leadership might influence the CFPB's direction during this critical period.
Jonathan McKernan previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) from January 2023 until his resignation in February 2025. During his tenure at the FDIC, McKernan advocated for stricter oversight of large asset managers, expressing concerns about their potential influence over domestic banks. His efforts included co-leading a special committee to address allegations of a toxic workplace within the agency and pushing for necessary reforms.
Before his role at the FDIC, McKernan held positions as senior counsel for policy at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and as a senior financial policy advisor in the U.S. Senate.
Regulatory freeze: What’s next for the CFPB and financial oversight?
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), was established in 2011 in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The agency is charged with creating rules and taking actions to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive or abusive practices by a wide range of financial institutions and businesses. Its actions involve banks, mortgage servicers, credit card companies, student loan processors, payday lenders, money transfer providers, credit reporting agencies and debt collectors.
In early February 2025, the Trump administration initiated a series of actions that effectively paused the agency's operations. Acting Director Russell Vought ordered a suspension of all supervisory activities, investigations and enforcement actions. Additionally, the CFPB's headquarters were temporarily closed, and staff were instructed to cease all work for a designated period.
The suspension of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's operations has cast doubt on the future of consumer protection regulations established during the Biden administration. Rules such as capping bank overdraft fees and removing medical debt from credit reports are now uncertain.
The halt in the CFPB's activities has led to concerns that financial institutions may revert to practices previously deemed unfair or abusive, leaving consumers vulnerable. Industry leaders are now unsure about compliance expectations, and consumer advocates worry about the potential erosion of protections designed to promote fairness and transparency in financial dealings.
Looking ahead: The future of the CFPB under new leadership
Jonathan McKernan's nomination as the CFPB's new director signals a potential shift in the agency's direction. If confirmed by the Senate, McKernan will face the formidable task of restoring the agency's operations and addressing the concerns arising from its recent suspension.
Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor. She earned a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Eastern Michigan University. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights. She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible for all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.
