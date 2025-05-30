The United and JetBlue Partnership: Everything We Know About Blue Sky So Far

In an air travel shakeup, two major airlines announced a new collaboration this week. Dubbed "Blue Sky," United and JetBlue are partnering up to give frequent fliers of either airline's loyalty program more ways to earn and use miles, along with more ways to enjoy the perks of any airline status you've earned.

While the partnership is slated to offer a ton of perks and new ways to maximize your points, the features aren't all rolling out at once. In fact, most of the reciprocal benefits loyalty program members are expected to enjoy don't have an official launch date yet. The airlines said the timing on the rollout of these benefits will be announced later this year.

The lack of official launch dates for these features is likely due to the fact that the partnership is still pending regulatory review. If the collaboration deal isn't deemed a violation of antitrust laws, here's what you can expect to roll out later this year or next year.

What we know about the United and JetBlue partnership

For customers, the biggest news coming out of the United and JetBlue partnership is the ability to earn or use points or miles on flights with either airline. This will significantly expand your access to award deals and give you the flexibility to earn more on a wider network of flights – all without having to deal with transfer fees.

But even without the loyalty program perks, the new partnership is set to bring new flight options to travelers. As part of the alliance, for example, JetBlue and United will share access to slots at JFK and Newark airports in the New York area.

The John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens was once a United hub, but the airline had to suspend its flights out of the major New York airport due to stiff post-pandemic competition from other carriers in late 2022. So this piece of the deal, which grants United up to seven round-trip flights out of JFK starting in 2027, is a big deal.

In exchange, JetBlue will have access to United's slots at Newark Liberty International Airport, allowing for up to eight round-trip flights out of the New Jersey airport.

Meanwhile, the deal will also see United's vast travel booking options merge into JetBlue's user-friendly Paisly platform, creating a hybrid travel booking portal that'll make it easier to plan and book your entire trip in one place.

Is United buying JetBlue?

No, United is not buying JetBlue, nor is JetBlue buying United.

Both airlines will remain independent, setting their own prices and managing their own schedules and networks. The two are simply collaborating with one another.

That independence is key to making this new alliance survive legal scrutiny. Anyone who remembers the now-defunct JetBlue and American alliance might remember that the partnership was dismantled by federal courts, which ruled that the terms of that alliance violated antitrust laws.

What the Blue Sky collaboration means for TrueBlue customers on United

If you're a JetBlue TrueBlue member, here are some of the perks you can eventually expect when you fly with United Airlines. (Note that there is no word yet on exactly when you'll be able to enjoy these perks on United flights.)

The same priority check-in privileges your status grants you on JetBlue flights.

The same priority security screening your TrueBlue Mosaic status grants you at airports.

TrueBlue Mosaic 1 members board with Group 2 on United flights, while all other Mosaic levels board with Group 1.

One free checked bag on United flights, and priority bag handling.

The same eligibility to book preferred seats or upgrade to Economy Plus seats (United's equivalent to JetBlue's EvenMore seats) that you currently enjoy with your Mosaic status.

What the Blue Sky collaboration means for MileagePlus customers on JetBlue

If you're currently a United MileagePlus member, here's how some of your membership perks and privileges will translate to JetBlue flights under the new partnership. (Note that these perks might not be available to you on JetBlue bookings yet, but the airlines are planning to announce more concrete timing later this year.)

The same priority check-in and priority security privileges your current MileagePlus Premier level grants you.

Those with Premier Silver board with Group C on JetBlue flights while Premier Gold fliers board with Group B. If you have Premier Platinum or 1K status, you board with Group A on JetBlue.

One free checked bag on JetBlue flights, and priority bag handling.

The same eligibility to book preferred seats or upgrade to EvenMore seats (JetBlue’s equivalent to United’s Economy Plus seats) that you currently enjoy with your Mosaic status.

New Blue Sky perks rolling out for both JetBlue and United fliers

In addition to the ability to earn and use miles from either airline on either airline as well as the reciprocal perks for frequent fliers with status, Blue Sky will create a streamlined booking experience and new features for both United and JetBlue customers.

Here are a few highlighted in this week's announcement:

You'll be able to see both United and JetBlue flight options when booking on either airline's website. That'll make it easy to compare options and find the best travel deals on your trip, although it does mean you should pay closer attention when booking if you have a plane preference.

JetBlue's Paisly platform will host United's travel booking features, including all the hotels, vacation packages, rental car bookings and travel insurance options currently available on United's website. The move doesn't just consolidate the rival travel booking websites, but makes it easier for you to book. Currently, United's site is split into separate services for hotels, cars, cruises and vacation packages. Once it's migrated to Paisly, you'll be able to plan and book your entire trip in one platform.

Business travelers may be able to enjoy the same terms (including any discounts) of a corporate program negotiated with one airline on flights operated by the other airline. That's especially exciting news now that both United and JetBlue are upgrading and expanding their first-class seating this year.

Can you merge your MileagePlus and TrueBlue points into one account?

No: While you will be able to redeem either balance at either airline, you won't be able to combine your existing accounts altogether.

That said, both loyalty programs do allow you to pool miles with family and friends in a joint account. So you will have the opportunity to earn your preferred points on an expanded range of flights – and then pool those with your spouse or traveling companions.

Which airline's points will you earn on bookings?

If you're a TrueBlue member booking on United, will you earn TrueBlue points or MileagePlus miles on the flight? If you're enrolled in both loyalty programs, how do you determine which program your points or miles will be credited to?

While no official announcement on these details is out yet, it's likely that it will work like other partnership agreements. That is, a MileagePlus member booking a flight on any other United partner would earn MileagePlus miles, not the partner's points.

For those enrolled in both programs, it'll likely come down to which loyalty program membership number you attach to the reservation. While you can't merge the accounts, that should still give you the flexibility to add to whichever balance you prefer, based on your goals.

Still, you'll need to wait on the airlines to provide more details on exactly how this will work before you can adjust your earnings strategy accordingly.

Can United Club members access JetBlue lounges and vice versa?

This is another detail we're still waiting on the airlines to clarify. However, it is doubtful.

Lounge operators have been cracking down on airport lounge access across the board in recent years, so a change that expands access seems unlikely. But, if you want to check out JetBlue's new airport lounges opening in New York and Boston, you can get complimentary access with the JetBlue Premier Card.