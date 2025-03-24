United Club Lounge Access Just Got More Expensive
United Airlines announced a new tiered membership scheme for United Club, which gets you into airport lounges.
United Airlines announced major changes to its United Club program, which gives members access to airport lounges. The United Club updates came alongside changes to the Chase and United credit cards.
With a United Club membership, you can get into lounges at airports when you travel. It used to cost $650 for an annual lounge membership, which would include access for guests. Now, though, the price is getting much steeper.
To get an individual United Club membership, you'll have to pony up $750 or 94,000 United miles per year. If you want to take two guests, that'll cost you $1,400 or 175,000 miles.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
How does United Club membership work?
Going forward, United Club will have a tiered membership scheme.
Individual membership ($740 or 94,000 miles) gets the passholder unlimited entry to United Club locations. Note, however, that that doesn't mean access to Star Alliance and partner lounges.
All Access membership ($1,400 or 175,000 miles) gets two people access to United Club locations as well as Star Alliance and other partner lounges.
There are over 45 United Club locations, mostly within the U.S., and there is one in London Heathrow, Mexico City and Tokyo. The clubs have free food and internet access.
What are other ways to get airport lounge access?
Of course, United Clubs aren't the only lounges out there and there are plenty of ways to get into airport lounges these days.
For United Clubs themselves, you can get membership and access through the airlines' branded credit cards. You can also get into United lounges on a one-time basis with certain ticket classes.
Outside of United, you can buy day passes to certain airport lounges or invest in Priority Pass, which gets access to airport lounges with an annual membership fee starting at $99.
Airlines making changes
United's Club changes comes amid many other changes to what customers get at various airlines. Just last month, Delta's new Sky Club rules went into effect, which largely revoke or restrict ways to access their lounges.
And there have been further changes at United. I wrote earlier this year about giving up on airline status in part because United raised the thresholds you need to meet to qualify for its Premier tiers.
In the post-pandemic travel boom, airlines have been reigning in freebies and perks — even Southwest ditched its free checked bag policy. As CNBC reported, the latest moves from United seem aimed at getting flyers to sign up for the lucrative branded credit cards rather than just get club membership alone. While the Department of Transportation under President Joe Biden put frequent flyer programs under scrutiny in the hopes of protecting fairness for customers, what will happen now under the current administration is up in the air.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Alexandra Svokos is the digital managing editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has over a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group.
Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe.
-
-
E-ZPass Scam Texts are Still Going Around. Here's What to Look Out For
Scammers have been sending fake texts about E-ZPass for over a year. Know what to look out for and what to do.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
A Savings Tool to Empower People With Disabilities
An ABLE account can improve quality of life for individuals with a disability — it permits tax-free saving for ongoing expenses without jeopardizing benefits.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Road Toll Scam Texts are Still Going Around. Here's What to Look Out For
Scammers have been sending fake texts about E-ZPass for over a year. Know what to look out for and what to do.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
ABLE Account: A Savings Tool to Empower People With Disabilities
An ABLE account can improve quality of life for individuals with a disability — it permits tax-free saving for ongoing expenses without jeopardizing benefits.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
3 Trending Luxury Travel Destinations for 2025
Explore the top luxury travel destinations for 2025. Including Antarctica cruises, private yacht charters in the Seychelles and five-star wellness retreats in Kyoto, Japan.
By Brittany Leitner Published
-
20 Ways to Clean Up Your Finances This Spring
Spring cleaning is therapeutic and stops costly problems from building up around the home. Why not tackle the dusty corners of your finances at the same time?
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
Are You a High Earner But Still Broke? Five Fixes for That
If you're a HENRY (a higher earner, not rich yet) but feel like you still live paycheck to paycheck, there are steps you can take to get control of your financial future.
By Mallon FitzPatrick, CFP®, AEP®, CLU® Published
-
Planning Summer Travel? Use These Strategies
To save money on summer travel, book your tickets well ahead of time, use technology and avoid popular destinations.
By Sandra Block Published
-
My First $1 Million: Writer, 59, New England
A 59-year-old writer living in New England explains how they made $1 million as part of Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series.
By Joyce Lamb Published
-
4 Homes for Sale With Basketball Courts for March Madness
Several recent real estate listings in the U.S. feature basketball courts fit for March Madness addicts — and alums.
By Alexandra Svokos Published