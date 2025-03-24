United Club Lounge Access Just Got More Expensive

United Airlines announced major changes to its United Club program, which gives members access to airport lounges. The United Club updates came alongside changes to the Chase and United credit cards.

With a United Club membership, you can get into lounges at airports when you travel. It used to cost $650 for an annual lounge membership, which would include access for guests. Now, though, the price is getting much steeper.

To get an individual United Club membership, you'll have to pony up $750 or 94,000 United miles per year. If you want to take two guests, that'll cost you $1,400 or 175,000 miles.

How does United Club membership work?

Going forward, United Club will have a tiered membership scheme.

Individual membership ($740 or 94,000 miles) gets the passholder unlimited entry to United Club locations. Note, however, that that doesn't mean access to Star Alliance and partner lounges.

All Access membership ($1,400 or 175,000 miles) gets two people access to United Club locations as well as Star Alliance and other partner lounges.

There are over 45 United Club locations, mostly within the U.S., and there is one in London Heathrow, Mexico City and Tokyo. The clubs have free food and internet access.

What are other ways to get airport lounge access?

Of course, United Clubs aren't the only lounges out there and there are plenty of ways to get into airport lounges these days.

For United Clubs themselves, you can get membership and access through the airlines' branded credit cards. You can also get into United lounges on a one-time basis with certain ticket classes.

Outside of United, you can buy day passes to certain airport lounges or invest in Priority Pass, which gets access to airport lounges with an annual membership fee starting at $99.

Airlines making changes

United's Club changes comes amid many other changes to what customers get at various airlines. Just last month, Delta's new Sky Club rules went into effect, which largely revoke or restrict ways to access their lounges.

And there have been further changes at United. I wrote earlier this year about giving up on airline status in part because United raised the thresholds you need to meet to qualify for its Premier tiers.

In the post-pandemic travel boom, airlines have been reigning in freebies and perks — even Southwest ditched its free checked bag policy. As CNBC reported, the latest moves from United seem aimed at getting flyers to sign up for the lucrative branded credit cards rather than just get club membership alone. While the Department of Transportation under President Joe Biden put frequent flyer programs under scrutiny in the hopes of protecting fairness for customers, what will happen now under the current administration is up in the air.