A 3-Year, Nearly $100,000 Cruise Appears to Now Be Canceled

A three-year cruise with prices starting at almost $100,000 per person that was supposed to set sail this month is now canceled, according to CNN.

Life at Sea Cruises promised a voyage with stops around the world on all seven continents, with many unique cruise destinations. The itinerary took passengers from Istanbul and through the Mediterranean, then around South America, with a stop in Antarctica, before heading up to the Caribbean. After that, it would head through the Panama Canal before eventually going north to LA, west to Hawaii, back north to Alaska, then further out to Japan.

By this time next year, it would be swinging through Asia on its way to Australia, with stops around the Pacific. By the end of 2025, it would be nearing a tour around Africa, which would eventually get it back up to Europe. The itinerary had the cruise ending back in Istanbul in October 2026.

But now, it seems, none of this is to be.

CNN has been reporting on a series of problems troubling the venture. In late October, the original departure date of November 1 was postponed to November 11 and moved from Istanbul to Amsterdam because the company reportedly still didn't have a ship in which to operate the cruise. Then, it was postponed to November 30, CNN reported.

Some passengers had already made their way to Istanbul, per CNN, and were waiting to see what would happen. Now, CNN reports, they were told the trip is fully canceled.

The company told passengers it will repay them in monthly installments, as well as cover accommodation until December 1 and flights home for those in Istanbul. But, some told CNN they don't have a home to return to because they were anticipating being at sea for years.

The main issue seems to be the company, a division of Miray Cruises, didn't have sufficient funds to be able to buy a ship. A memo to customers obtained by Business Insider said they were "facing challenges" due to investor withdrawals. Kiplinger has reached out to Life at Sea Cruises for comment.

Cruises, which are making a comeback after the pandemic, can be a great experience for families and retirees as you get to see many new places without the hassle of planning an itinerary yourself. If you're looking for a trip shorter than three years, there are still options, including many ways to save on booking a cruise.