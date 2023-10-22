Passport Processing Times Speed Up: The Kiplinger Letter
The State Department credits shrinking passport processing times to an increase in staff and to new technology.
To help you understand recent efforts by the State Department to lower expected wait times to obtain or renew a passport and how airports are becoming more customer-focused, as well as what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
Passport processing
It’s getting easier to obtain or renew your passport, as delays ease. Processing times are now eight to eleven weeks for routine service and five to seven weeks for expedited (which costs an additional $60), a significant improvement. The State Department credits improved staffing levels (up 10 percent this year), as well as technological advancement, with bringing down processing times. With more hires expected in the near future, they should continue to decline.
But passport offices are still lagging behind their prepandemic performance when processing times typically ranged from six to eight weeks for routine service. The State Department issued more than 24 million passport books and cards from October 2022 through September 2023, the highest 12-month count in U.S. history. The upswing is the result of a post-pandemic surge in international travel, which prompted many Americans whose passports had expired to seek renewal.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Non-traveler access to airport terminals expands
More U.S. airports are permitting non-travelers to access terminals, where they can frequent shops and restaurants and indulge in the pre-9/11 ritual of bidding farewell to friends and family at the gate, right before they board their plane.
A half-dozen terminals now have “day pass” programs, with the list, so far, including Orlando, Seattle-Tacoma, New Orleans and Orange County, California. Most require a short application to be filled out online a day in advance, at least, though some offer same-day registration. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) quickly reviews and approves these applications on a first-come, first-served basis.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- How Long it Takes to Renew Your Passport — And What to Do If You're Traveling Soon
- Tripadvisor Launches AI-Powered Travel Itinerary Generator
- Is TSA PreCheck Worth It? It Can Save You Time During a Busy Travel Season
- Domestic Airfare Is Still Cheaper Than Pre-Pandemic Prices
- Is Travel Finally Back? New Report Reveals Record Tourism Rebound
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Tech Giants Look to Curb AI's Energy Demands: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The expansion in AI is pushing tech giants to explore new ways to reduce energy use, while also providing energy transparency.
By John Miley Published
-
Why Moving Abroad May Be Ideal For Your Finances
There are plenty of pros and cons of retiring abroad to consider.
By Becca van Sambeck Published
-
Five Tax Breaks for Paying Your Student Loan
Tax Letter After a three-year pause, student loan payments have resumed, putting a dent in people's wallets. But there are some tax breaks that can help.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
White House Aims to Limit Access to Short-Term Health Plans: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The Biden administration's draft rule would restore several Obama-era regulations.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
What Is Liability Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Liability insurance protects you if you injure someone else or damage their property with your car.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Is Collision Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Collision insurance is often optional, but there are many good reasons to include it in your policy.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
SEC Cracks Down on Misleading Fund Names: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The SEC rules aim to crack down on so-called “greenwashing” — misleading or deceptive claims by funds that use ESG factors.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
As Tensions Rise, U.S. Imports From China Shrink: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter China now accounts for less than 13.5% of American imports from abroad.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
15 Cancer Drugs Are in Short Supply, FDA reports: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The U.S. is working to address cancer drug shortages caused by manufacturing and supply chain woes.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Some Good News for Consumers on Heating Costs: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Most (but not all) heating costs should be cheaper this year compared to 2022.
By Jim Patterson Published