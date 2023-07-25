Tripadvisor Launches AI-Powered Travel Itinerary Generator
The technology upgrade is aimed at helping travelers search, plan, book and share trips.
Tripadvisor has begun using OpenAI artificial intelligence (AI) technology to upgrade its Trips planning tool to create travel itineraries within minutes that are hyper-personalized to an individual’s travel needs.
The new technology is currently in beta phase and accessible only to users in the U.S., but Tripadvisor plans to make the feature available on its native app and in more markets as the beta phase progresses. The company is only one of several travel brands that is developing plugins for ChatGPT.
When users input a destination, length of stay, how many people are traveling and a list of activities or attractions, the new technology will suggest a day-by-day plan tailored to the user’s travel style.
By leveraging an expansive supply of traveler data and user-generated reviews, the tool can help outline an itinerary, search for flights and accommodations, review transportation options and more based on a person’s budget and preferences, the company said in a statement. It also allows users to save, edit and share their itinerary even during their trip.
According to a recent New York Times article, AI technology is causing a stir in the travel sector but it will take some time before it can plan a seamless trip.
An August 2022 survey asked travelers worldwide about their willingness to trust AI for trip planning this year, according to a recent Statista Research Department report. Among various travel aspects considered, accommodation planning had the highest share of respondents who would rely on AI, with 75% of survey participants indicating that they would use it for that purpose.
Companies including Trip.com, Expedia, Airbnb, and Priceline are just a few of the big names in travel to also adopt AI on their platforms.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she'll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor,
