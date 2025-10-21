Supermarkets Have Become a Pickpockets' Paradise: How to Avoid Falling Victim

Our September 5 article, The Unsung Hero of Aisle 5: A Tale of Forgotten Change and Compassion at the Supermarket, led to many comments from readers across the country, including this email from "Wyatt," a grocery store manager in the Midwest:

"Your story about forgotten change and kindness has been commented on in blogs by store personnel across the country who, on a daily basis, help families struggling to keep food on the table.

"You highlighted an aspect of our lives that is seldom acknowledged by the media. Often, contrary to explicit corporate instructions to toss food that is technically expired — but otherwise perfectly fine — many store managers tell service groups to meet us at the trash bin to take what they want before it is thrown away. But that is not why I am writing to you."

Supermarkets move items around regularly

A short time later, on a video call, Wyatt gave me an earful of insider information, describing a strategy that grocery stores all over the country use that is "increasing the risk of theft from shoppers."

"At one time," he said, "when going to the store or sending our kids, we knew where everything was located, and that kind of order and predictability was especially important for older people with mobility problems. They often do not have the luxury of time to wander the floor, searching for items that are not in the same place.

"When supermarkets (move inventory around), it becomes terribly frustrating to customers because staples and familiar items are harder to find. Not only is this upsetting, but it opens the door to theft by pickpockets who take advantage of shoppers being distracted, their purse or wallet an easy grab."

He added, "Today, a trip to pick up groceries can cost you many times the price of what's in your basket, because supermarkets are … (creating) ideal conditions for theft by shoppers from shoppers."

Wyatt pointed out that stores employ this strategy even though customers express "a high degree of dissatisfaction" with it.

So, while we're already dealing with the frustration of higher prices, why are the corporations that run our nation's supermarkets making a trip to the store so complicated?

Wyatt's answer: "Management often does not care one iota about making the shopping experience simple. (This strategy) has proven to increase what we call 'basket size,' meaning that, by wandering the aisles, shoppers will find products new to them and will buy more. A lot of people call that manipulation, and I agree that that's what it is."

This strategy is a favorite with thieves

Wyatt referred me to "Tony," a loss prevention officer who works at his store and has 25 years' experience. He had strong feelings about the risks being created by poor supermarket design/remodeling and in-store marketing strategies "that are making it easy for someone to steal your purse or wallet."

"Even with video surveillance," he noted, "when we can see it happening in real time, it is difficult to stop these thefts from taking place. The activity of pickpockets is often under-reported and leads to damaging customer trust in not only the store where it happened but, as we have seen, across the entire chain."

He listed circumstances and places when shoppers can be the most vulnerable to theft by other shoppers:

Forced proximity to others. Narrow aisles near entrances and exits that place customers close to one another, especially in sections of the store that require moving away from your cart for a moment, such as when you're perusing produce. This creates distractions that result in ideal conditions for theft right out of your cart.

Cramped checkout lines. Thieves admit — and video surveillance confirms — that both regular and self-checkout lines create cramped spaces that, when combined with inattention, make it easier for pickpockets to operate unnoticed.

For example, you might get your cash ready, place it in your open purse and then place your items on the moving belt. When you notice your cash has been swiped, if several people are in line with you — unless someone saw the thief in action — who are you going to blame?

"Or, as we have seen," Tony said, "at times, the victim even forgets they had left their money accessible, as they were so preoccupied with loading items onto the belt!"

Other distractions. Product demos and impulse-purchase displays grab attention, making customers less aware of their surroundings and belongings.

Recommendations to protect customers

I asked if either Wyatt or Tony had sent recommendations to upper management for ways to protect customers in the five stores the company owns.

"We did, anonymously," Wyatt said, "as these days, it is a big risk if you want to keep your job."

Tony added, "I can see a huge lawsuit against a store's owners if someone sustains physical injury during efforts to prevent a pickpocket from taking their property."

They shared these recommendations to help protect customers from theft:

Widen aisles to improve traffic movement, which should eliminate bottlenecks. This would make suspicious behavior far more visible.

Make cameras visible and aim them at entrances, exits, checkouts and congested zones.

Post signs in loud colors that state, "Pickpockets will be prosecuted. Customers, please do not leave your belongings unattended."

Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.

