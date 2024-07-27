Having something get lost in the mail can be extremely frustrating, especially if it’s important, expensive or confidential. There are steps you can take to minimize the risk of a lost package or letter, but sometimes it’s out of your control. And the likelihood of whether or not your mail goes missing can vary depending on which state you live in. A new study, performed by digital mailbox service iPostal1, determined which states have the most lost mail.

States where your mail is most likely to be lost

To perform the study, iPostal1 analyzed Google searches for 150 terms related to lost mail in each state. For example, search terms included “FedEx lost mail,” “lost mail UPS,” and “package recovery USPS.” Then, they compared the number of searches in each state to that state’s population to determine where the most mail is lost per 100,000 citizens.

Here are the top ten states, including the amount of mail lost per month.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Colorado: 12,667

2. New York: 12,631

3. Florida: 12,583

4. Georgia: 12,576

5. Vermont: 12,427

6. Wyoming: 12,356

7. Washington: 12,150

8. Maine: 12,148

9. Nevada: 12,109

10. Oregon: 12,053

According to iPostal1's CEO, Jeff Milgram, certain states face several inherent challenges that make delivering mail promptly and accurately more difficult, including severe climate, varied terrain, complex infrastructure and growing populations. For this reason, he recommends being "particularly vigilant" about tracking your mail and reporting any problems to the post office, especially if you live in Colorado, New York and Florida.

Preventing lost mail

By taking the proper steps, you can prevent your mail from getting lost in the first place. Here's what you can do to minimize your risk of lost packages.

Accurate shipping labels: According to Red Stag Fulfillment, most shipping labels include a return and destination address, the package’s weight, shipping class and a tracking number with a corresponding barcode. Before sending off a package, its essential to make sure everything on the label is accurate. The most important part is the delivery address. According to USPS, this should include a name, company (if applicable), delivery address and city, state and zip code. Double-check for typos.

USPS also provides several tips and guidelines to help you avoid any errors. For example, one tip advises that "words like "east" and "west" are called directionals and they are VERY important. A missing or a bad directional can prevent your mail from being delivered correctly." Another advises against fancy fonts as they don't read well on mail processing equipment.

Choose the proper packaging: Along with a proper shipping label, you'll also need to make sure you use the proper packaging. Avoid packaging that is too big or too small, while still maintaining enough room for cushioning material around the contents. According to USPS, "sturdy paperboard or corrugated fiberboard boxes are best for weights up to 10 pounds." Using fairly weatherproof packaging is also advised, as is putting clear packaging tape over your label to prevent smearing. For postage, use stamps, a postage meter or a PC Postage system to affix the correct amount.

Delivery instructions: To prevent your package from being stolen, schedule a delivery time so you know you'll be there to receive it. Or consider getting a porch lockbox to have your packages put in when they arrive at your home. Sometimes, you can choose to have packages delivered to a "pick-up location" instead of your home, as long as you don't mind driving to another location to snag your delivery.

Recovering lost mail

USPS provides the following steps for individuals who have lost mail.

1. Check the current status: First, if your mail has a tracking number, use USPS Tracking to check the status of your package if you fear it's been lost.

2. Complete a help request form: USPS advises customers to complete an online help request form, which is forwarded to your local Post Office, before starting a missing mail search.

3. Submit a missing mail search request: If you still haven't received your mail after seven days of submitting a help request form, fill out a missing mail request and include the following information.

Sender mailing address

Recipient mailing address

Size and type of container or envelope you used

Identifying information such as your USPS Tracking number(s), the mailing date from your mailing receipt, or Click-N-Ship® label receipt

Description of the contents such as what it is and the brand, model, color, or size, if applicable

Pictures that could help USPS recognize your item

Stay up to date about the status of your request: After you submit a mail search request, you'll receive confirmation of your request, as well as periodic updates about the search. If your mail is found, it will be sent to the address provided on the completed search request form. For more information, read USPS's Missing Mail Basics page.