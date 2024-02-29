Verizon's Latest Bundle Offers Netflix and AMC Plus for $25.99
The new bundle will save you around $6 a month but you need to act fast, Verizon says.
Verizon is offering a new streaming bundle — Netflix Premium and AMC Plus ad-free — for $25.99 per month to customers who subscribe between now and March 31.
This is the first time these streaming services will be offered together, which will save subscribers about $6 per month, Verizon said in announcing the deal. It follows news last December of the telecom's giant's partnership with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery to offer an ad-supported Netflix and Max streaming bundle for $10 per month.
In addition to its latest bundling news, Verizon said its myPlan customers can take an additional $5 off the offer when they sign up for the monthly +play perk. Plus Play is a content hub that offers customers discounts on various streaming options and let's them browse, buy and manage subscriptions such as video, gaming and lifestyle channels.
So many bundles to choose from
The offer comes amid an influx of streaming services offering ad-free along with ad-supported options. But streaming bundles are quickly becoming the new norm as the number of streaming options grows along with their costs.
Streamers that have boosted prices in the last year include Netflix, which hiked monthly prices of its basic plan by $2 last October to $11.99, and the premium plan by $3, to $22.99. Also last year, a Discovery Plus ad-free subscription rose to $8.99, while Disney Plus' ad-free version increased to $13.99, from $10.99.
Meanwhile, Cable and internet companies — including Charter Spectrum, which is planning a streaming bundle with TelevisaUnivision, and T-Mobile, which is adding Hulu to its streaming bundle offerings — are working overtime to attract and retain new customers in the ever-changing landscape.
More reasons to bundle
Several studies say that bundling can help subscribers save but a new report also says that bundling could help with something else: fatigue. According to a recent study by Bango, a provider of software for bundling subscriptions, customers are growing tired of having to manage myriad subscriptions, with some even saying they would consider leaving them altogether.
As previously reported, there are a number of other ways to save on your monthly subscription costs. They include rotating your subscriptions, seeking out free trials and looking into pay-per-view options to watch one program you really want to see without committing to an entire subscription.
