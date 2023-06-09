Amazon Reportedly Considering Ad-Supported Prime Video Plan

As one streaming giant goes, so go the rest - and Amazon Prime is no exception. After recent sector moves like Disney and Netflix offering more affordable, ad-supported plans, it was only a matter of time until more rivals got into the game.

Amazon Prime Video ad-supported plan rumors

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday that Amazon is in early-stage talks to launch ad-supported Prime Video subscriptions. WSJ sources shared that conversations have been happening for several weeks.

According to the report, Amazon is considering a few ways to execute ads in Prime Video. One mentioned option includes showing more ads to existing Prime subscribers. Subscribers would be offered the chance to pay more to access an ad-free tier and other features. Current discussions reveal that ad breaks would be "short."

WSJ also reported that Amazon could start offering Prime Video subscribers access to ad-supported subscriptions to Paramount Plus and Max, in partnership with Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

In response to the story and follow-on reporting, an Amazon company spokesperson told TechCrunch the company would not “comment on rumors or speculation.”

Amazon Video subscription tiers

Amazon currently offers a variety of streaming video subscription tiers to customers. The standard level is $14.99 per month, as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Subscribers can also choose a standalone Prime Video subscription for $8.99 per month, and they can bundle additional ad-free subscriptions to other streaming channels like Showtime, Paramount Plus and Max.

Amazon also offers viewers the FreeVee ad-supported streaming TV service, where viewers can watch a greater variety of content including Prime Video exclusives.

