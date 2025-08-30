Simple Ways to Save on Back-to-School Shopping This Year

As Americans continue to grapple with inflation, many are stretching their budgets or racking up credit card charges to provide their children what they need to get the school year started.

According to a report from NerdWallet, parents are expected to spend an average of $741 on clothing, supplies and books. That's $200 more than last year, and some parents say they're not ready for it.

A recent Credit Karma survey found 25% of parents are starting with no savings set aside for back-to-school shopping.

Meanwhile, 54% of parents say they'll sacrifice necessities such as groceries to ensure their child has everything they need.

While it's important to make sure your child has the supplies they need, you don't need to dip into emergency savings, sacrifice necessities or rack up credit card charges to do it.

Set spending limits

When it comes to our kids, it can be hard to say no, but sometimes it's necessary.

Create a list and a budget with a reasonable limit for everything your child will need, whether it's clothing or supplies.

When it comes to such things as notebooks, pencils and folders, consider checking around the house first. You might be surprised to find that you already have a lot of these items, either new or barely used.

As for non-essential items such as new clothes and shoes, consider asking your child to make a "wish list" and have them choose one or two they'd like now and save the rest for the holidays.

This will give you time to save, and you might find that your child forgets about the list or no longer wants everything on it.

Shop smart and get creative

If you don't already have all the needed school supplies, consider purchasing notebooks, pencils, folders and items from your child's teacher's supply list at a dollar store.

If your child wants a certain character on their folder, backpack or lunch box, get creative. Consider buying a solid-color item, then decorating it together. You'll save money while spending quality time creating a memorable experience.

Take advantage of end-of-summer or back-to-school sales. Many states hold tax-free holidays around this time of year. Don't forget about secondhand stores — they can be great places to find name-brand items at a discounted price.

Spread the shopping out

Consider spreading your shopping days out. Pens, crayons and notebooks are available at stores all year. Your children will always need them while they're in school.

As for big-ticket items such as digital devices, shop the sales. If you can wait until holiday sales to buy some items, you might be able to save a little money.

Budget for school-related costs throughout the year

It can be easy to forget that your child will have more school-related costs throughout the year, whether it's field trips, formal dances, pay-to-play fees, sports equipment, class dues, even weekly lunches can add up.

Start budgeting and saving for these events and items as soon as possible. If your child has a costly end-of-year field trip, seek out payment plans. The best way to avoid racking up debt is to be aware of potential costs and plan how to pay for them.

Making sure your child is prepared for the upcoming school year is overwhelming, especially if you try to tackle everything at once.

Setting spending limits, getting a head start, spreading out shopping and budgeting for future costs are a few ways to mitigate the stress while easing the impact on your wallet.

Take time to read the schools' emails and newsletters, and mark important dates on your calendar. This will help you stay informed and avoid unexpected costs.

