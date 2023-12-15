Subscribers Of This Streaming Service Can Save $125 On A New Google Phone

Google is making the season a little brighter by gifting customers $125 off the purchase of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber.

This amazing deal is available to people in the U.S., 18 years of age or older, with a U.S. shipping address. If you qualify, you’ll receive a unique code via email through your Google account used to subscribe to YouTube Premium.

What’s more, this YouTube Premium deal can be stacked with Google's standard holiday offer, available to everyone through Dec. 18. The deal takes $150 off Pixel 8 and $200 off Pixel 8 Pro. Paired with the $125 discount, YouTube Premium subscribers can get a Pixel 8 for about $424 or a Pixel 8 Pro for $674.

This “just in time for the holidays” deal for YouTube Premium members ends December 23, but you'll want to make your purchase by December 18 to get Google’s best holiday discount.

Even more "wow-worthy" savings

Google is also offering its Play Points program Gold, Platinum, or Diamond tier members 40% off select Pixel devices. And, the savings don’t stop there.

Take a look at what's on offer:

Get $700 back on Pixel 8 Pro when you join Google Fi Wireless

Save $50 on the Pixel Watch 2. From $299.99

Save $80 on Pixel Buds Pro. Now $119.99

Join Google Fi Wireless and get a Pixel 8 on them

Plus, many other offers too good to pass by. But don’t wait — "yule" regret missing out!

TechRadar calls the Google Pixel 8 "full of surprises," saying that it "is a particularly special blend of Google ingenuity that's well worth considering." Meanwhile, TechRadar calls the Pixel 8 Pro "the best Pixel that Google has ever made," emphasizing the phone's great display, photography features and machine learning.