Get $25 in Target GiftCards When You Spend $80 — Only Through Saturday

Target will give you $25 in Target GiftCards when you spend $80 on select products. But hurry, this deal ends Saturday.

Outside of Target store
(Image credit: Diane Macdonald / Contributor/Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By Kathryn Pomroy
published

Target is giving out up to $25 in Target GiftCards when you spend $80 on a variety of home and beauty products. But act fast. The deal only lasts through Saturday December 9.

Here’s the deal:

So collectively, you can spend $80 and get $25. 

Just choose from a selection of home care products and earn a Target GiftCard worth $15 after you spend just $50. Just a few of the wide range of eligible products include:

  • Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, Mega Roll
  • Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
  • Mr. Clean Extra Durable Scrub Magic Eraser Sponges - 10ct
  • Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes /3pk
  • Kleenex Ultra Soft 3-Ply Facial Tissue

Spend $30 on select beauty products and earn a $10 Target GiftCard. A few of the available products include:

  • Aquaphor Healing Ointment Skin Protectant and Moisturizer - 1.75oz
  • La Roche Posay Purifying Foaming Face Wash - 13.52 fl oz
  • Revlon Colorstay Suede Ink Lipstick - 0.9oz
  • Native Coconut & Vanilla Moisturizing Vegan Shampoo - 16.5 fl oz
  • Tresemme Extra Hold Hairspray

On top of all that, don’t miss out on these select Target GiftCard offers and promotions. But hurry, these deals also end Saturday, Dec. 9.

Looking for more incredible Target GiftCard deals this Holiday season?  Check out “All the Deals” on dozens of gift cards for every member of the family.

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

