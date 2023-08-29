Save on Streaming With 50% Off a Paramount Plus Annual Subscription

With inflation still high and student loan payments right around the corner, it can be tricky to budget without having to cut out all unnecessary payments, like dining out or entertainment costs. For this reason, it’s important to save when possible, and a new summer deal from Paramount Plus could help you cut costs without having to sacrifice streaming services entirely.

The limited-time deal offers 50% off a Paramount Plus annual subscription, meaning plans will start at just $2.50 a month for 12 months. To use this discount, you’ll need to enter the promo code SPORTS when registering for an account. If you want to take advantage of these low rates, you’ll have to register soon though. The promo code expires in less than a month, on September 20.

Launched in 2021, Paramount Plus offers a wide variety of content, with over 45,000 ad-free episodes and movies available for users to watch on up to 3 devices. The platform also lets viewers stream live TV, including sports and news. You can stream the NFL on CBS, watch big-name movies like Transformers or Top Gun, or binge-watch popular TV shows with the service.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Plus, if you opt for the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan, you'll get access to all of SHOWTIME, meaning you can watch hit shows like Yellowjackets or binge box sets of Dexter as well.

The Paramount Plus Essential plan costs just $5.99 a month, but if you use the promo code SPORTS, you could slash this price to just $2.50 a month. On the other hand, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME costs $11.99 a month. For comparison, a standard Netflix subscription without ads costs $15.49 a month, while an ad-free subscription to Hulu costs $14.99 a month.

According to Paramount, "the Paramount Plus Essential plan does NOT include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League will be available via separate live feeds." Further, Paramount Plus Essential subscribers will also see commercials before their movies start, while Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers will only see a single preview a day before any show or movie.