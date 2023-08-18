Save at the Pump Using Walmart+ Gas Discount

Walmart has announced an expansion to its fuel discount for Walmart+ members, doubling the discount to 20 cents off every gallon of gas at about 12,000 participating Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide until Sept. 15.

The world’s largest retailer noted that the footprint of its fuel discount expanded sixfold in 2022 with the addition of about 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S. Walmart said that it has now made a fuel discount available at more than 14,000 stations, resulting in millions of dollars in savings for members.

“We know that fuel savings is a huge benefit for our Walmart+ members, one that really adds up,” Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement . “As gas prices have fluctuated over the last few months, we wanted to do something special to give our members a break, whether they’re hitting the road for the holiday, or just getting back into the busy back-to-school shuttling season.”

Gas prices 'stuck in neutral'

According to a recent American Automobile Association (AAA) report, gas prices were “stuck in neutral” for the first 10 days of August, with the national average price for a gallon of gas at about $3.82. That price is 28 cents more than it was a month ago but 19 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA said.

“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take – up or down,” said a AAA spokesperson in the report. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”

Walmart's announcement follows the launch last month of Walmart+ Travel, its partnership with Expedia that allows Walmart+ subscribers who book vacations through the site to receive Walmart Cash that can be used at the store for shopping or can be cashed out at the store.