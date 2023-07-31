Walmart and Expedia Partner to Launch Travel Perks for Walmart+ Members

Walmart has announced a new perk for Walmart+ members aimed specifically at helping you get out on vacation — Walmart+ Travel, powered by Expedia.

If Walmart+ subscribers book vacations through Walmart+ Travel, they'll receive Walmart Cash , which can be used for future shopping at Walmart or can be cashed out in store. Members receive 5% back on hotels, car rentals and activity bookings; 2% back on flights; and a "blended rate" back on holiday packages, according to a Walmart press release .

The new service is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology and provides Walmart+ members with access to more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rental companies and thousands of activities worldwide, the company said.

To make this work, Walmart+ members need to book through their member benefits hub in the app or by going to WalmartPlusTravel.com . From there, members can browse travel options such as flights, hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, packages and activities. Once the booking is confirmed, any Walmart Cash received will appear in the member's wallet and become available 30 days after the travel is completed.

Walmart+ members will also have access to Expedia’s customer service team to answer questions, handle travel needs from start to finish or make changes.

"We're bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever, travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members," Vanessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. "Combined with our other benefits — including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel — we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.”