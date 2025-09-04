Walmart Plus Members Will Soon Have Their Choice Between Two Streaming Services
See which top streaming services are now part of your Walmart Plus plan.
Walmart Plus continues to punch above its weight in value. The service is only $98 annually, making it much more affordable than Amazon Prime, where you'll shell out $139.
On top of this, Walmart is improving its service. Coinciding with its fifth anniversary of Walmart Plus, the retailer announced subscribers will have their choice between two streaming services, the Paramount Plus Essentials plan and Peacock Premium, beginning on September 15.
Both of these are ad-supported plans, but still save subscribers money. If purchased outside of Walmart Plus, the Paramount Plus Essentials plan is $7.99 per month, whereas Peacock Premium is $10.99 per month.
If you chose Peacock, the savings from the free offering alone would more than offset what you pay for a Walmart Plus subscription. In either case, here's how the new offering works.
Walmart Plus introduces Peacock to its lineup
Peacock Premium is a new addition to the service, offering live and on-demand content from many NBC and Bravo-branded shows. Some of the top titles include "Love Island Beyond the Villa," "Yellowstone," and "Law & Order SVU."
Furthermore, they stream live sports. You can watch select Big Ten football and basketball, NFL Sunday night games, golf and tennis tournaments, Premier League soccer, and much more.
To qualify for either Peacock or Paramount Plus, you'll need a Walmart Plus membership. You can try out the subscription for free for 30 days to see if it's a good fit for you.
Once you sign up, you can choose between the two streaming services. What's unique about this is that once you choose one, you're not locked into it permanently.
You can change streaming services every 90 days, making it great if you want to toggle between CBS content on Paramount Plus and NBC content on Peacock.
What else does Walmart Plus offer?
Along with free streaming services, here are some of the perks you gain with a membership:
- Free shipping with no order minimums
- Free grocery delivery with $35 minimum and free prescription delivery (no minimum)
- Save 10 cents per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, Sam's Club and Walmart & Murphy gas stations
- 25% everyday discount at Burger King
- Mobile scan and go, avoid long lines when in the store
- Early access to deals like Black Friday
As you can see, there are many perks accorded to the membership. It works best for regular Walmart shoppers who also want access to free shipping and returns and other perks, like lower fuel costs and free streaming services. If you don't shop at Walmart regularly, you might want to consider another subscription better suited to your needs.
Overall, this new inclusion of Peacock gives Walmart Plus shoppers a new choice for free streaming options. And given that Amazon only offers Prime Video with its membership, it gives Walmart a slight edge in streaming choices.
Related content
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
