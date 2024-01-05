How Pitney Bowes' Newly Launched No-Box/No-Label Returns Service Works
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub have teamed up to offer a nationwide network of drop-off locations, which won't charge you subscription or shipment fees.
Did the holidays leave you with one too many things to return? Does the thought of packing it all up for shipping make you consider just keeping it?
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub are the latest companies to team up to help you with that decision with their newly launched no-box/no-label returns service.
Pitney Bowes said its partnership with PackageHub, the second-largest franchisor of retail shipping stores, establishes a returns drop-off network at nearly 1,000 locations nationwide and adds to its existing network of 30,000 postal locations where Pitney Bowes already offers no-label returns. In addition, there are no subscription or shipment fees for the service, the company said.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here's how it works
If you shop at an e-commerce brand that uses Pitney Bowes’ return service or one of its platform partners, you can get immediate access to the network.
To start the process, you'll be sent a QR code online. You then take your return to a drop-off location, scan the QR code, hand over the return and you’re all done.
“By aligning with Pitney Bowes, we are poised to deliver a premium returns experience to both merchants and consumers through PackageHub Returns, ensuring a mutually beneficial outcome,” Brandon Gale, CEO of PackageHub, said in a statement.
Joining the drop-off returns bandwagon
The companies join a growing list of others offering to make returns easy, including Amazon, which offers drop-off services at Kohl's, Staples and Whole Foods. Amazon said the returns are free for most items delivered in the U.S., but that you should look for a "Free Returns" badge under the item's price to confirm that it qualifies for this.
In October, Uber launched a return-a-package feature that will send a courier to pick up your prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office, UPS or FedEx location for a flat $5 fee, or for only $3 for Uber One members.
DoorDash offers a package pickup service similar to Uber's that also charges a flat fee of $5 or $3 for DashPass members.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
- Esther D’AmicoSenior News Editor
-
-
U.S. Postage Stamp Prices to Rise to 68 cents from 66 cents
USPS price increases will take effect on January 21, 2024. The price of First-Class Mail will increase to 68 cents from 66 cents.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Costco Auto Program: $1,000 off Cadillacs
Get $1K off a new Cadillac with the Costco Auto Program, for a limited time only.
By Ellen Kennedy Published
-
Ford Recalls Nearly 113,000 F-150s: What To Know
Ford is recalling some trucks over issues with a tow package that could increase the risk of a crash.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Streaming Services Are Scrambling To Keep Your Business — Report
Streaming subscribers are increasingly walking away from pricey services, according to a new report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Insulin Now Available for $35 a Month for Many Americans
Insulin price caps from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi take effect this month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Drugmakers to Hike Prices on 500 Drugs Soon — Report
Big drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a Reuters report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Rising Prices: We're Getting Less For Our Money, Report Finds
Prices are rising even as product packaging is shrinking, a recent report shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Benefits: Why You Might Soon Get Texts About Your Health Insurance
The government is pilot testing a benefits service that uses text messaging to send critical service updates to those who opt in.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health
The list of Medicare Advantage plan partnerships continues to grow with the latest offering from Kroger and Soda Health.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Scams: Sending Checks For The Holidays? You May Want To Reconsider
'Check washing' scams are becoming more common, the Postal Inspection Service says. Here's what to know.
By Jamie Feldman Published