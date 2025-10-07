I Work From Home, and These Are the Best Home Office Upgrades From October Prime Day and Anti-Prime Day Sales

Your home office can be a sanctuary — a place to escape noise and focus on your favorite projects. However, it works best when the space is comfortable and functional.

That's why, if you're considering upgrades for your home office, now is an excellent time to do so. Many retailers are offering sales this week, from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to Walmart Deals.

As a deals writer with years of experience, I can help you find the best deals available, considering both price and quality. Additionally, I'll show you which home office upgrades also qualify for tax credits.

Laptops and tablets

Here are some of the best laptop and tablet deals from Amazon and other retailers:

Office chairs

Having the right chair can reduce lower back pain and fatigue, keeping you focused on the task at hand. Here are some of the better deals offered:

Printers

Having the right printer can enhance your work with a polished appearance. If you need a new printer, here are some of the best deals this week:

Headphones and earbuds

Sometimes, you need to detach as you work. And one of the best ways to do this is with the right headphones and earbuds, as you can listen to your favorite podcast or music as you work:

How do I qualify for tax credits for home office upgrades?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First, let's get out of the way what doesn't qualify you for a tax credit. If you're a regular employee working from home, you won't be eligible to claim your office expenses as deductions on your tax return.

Meanwhile, if you're self-employed, you will be eligible to deduct certain purchases on your tax return. Qualified purchases include:

Computers or laptops

Printers

Postage

Office supplies

Office furniture

Make sure to keep documentation of all purchases you made. You'll need them when you submit Schedule C (Form 1040) of your tax return.

And if you use your home office mainly for business purposes, you might be eligible for the home office tax deduction.

How long does each sale last?

This is a busy week for retailers, as many offer good deals on office supplies and electronics. Here's a look at how long the sales events last with each retailer:

Overall, this is just a taste of all the great deals retailers offer this week. Whether you're in the market for a new laptop or chair, this is a great week to upgrade your office.

