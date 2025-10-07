I Work From Home, and These Are the Best Home Office Upgrades From October Prime Day and Anti-Prime Day Sales
Spruce up your office for less with these sales. You could also qualify for tax credits with some upgrades.
Your home office can be a sanctuary — a place to escape noise and focus on your favorite projects. However, it works best when the space is comfortable and functional.
That's why, if you're considering upgrades for your home office, now is an excellent time to do so. Many retailers are offering sales this week, from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to Walmart Deals.
As a deals writer with years of experience, I can help you find the best deals available, considering both price and quality. Additionally, I'll show you which home office upgrades also qualify for tax credits.
Laptops and tablets
Here are some of the best laptop and tablet deals from Amazon and other retailers:
- acer Chromebook Plus 515 Laptop with Google AI – 15.6" Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Touch Display- Now $329.99, save $100 at Amazon
- HP - 15.6" Laptop - Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 128GB UFS - Natural Silver - Now $229.99, save $270 at Best Buy
- Apple - 13-inch iPad Pro M4 chip Built for Apple Intelligence Wi-Fi 256GB with OLED - Now $1,099, save $200 at Best Buy
- HP - OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 - Copilot+ PC - 16" 2K Touch-Screen Laptop - Now $699.99, save $400 at Best Buy
- Apple - MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop - Apple M4 chip Built for Apple Intelligence - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Now $1,399, save $200 at Best Buy
Office chairs
Having the right chair can reduce lower back pain and fatigue, keeping you focused on the task at hand. Here are some of the better deals offered:
- Insignia™ - Essential PC Gaming Chair - Black - Now $89.99, save $90 at Best Buy
- Primy Drafting Chair Tall Office Chair - Now $108.96, save $81.03 at Amazon
- JONPONY Ergonomic Cross-Legged Swivel Chair - Now $59.99, save $110 at Walmart
- Bestier Big and Tall Executive Office Chair with Flip-Up Arms - Now $239.99, save $143.99 at Target
- Realspace® Hurston Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Office Chair - Now $129.99, save $140 at Office Depot
Printers
Having the right printer can enhance your work with a polished appearance. If you need a new printer, here are some of the best deals this week:
- Epson® WorkForce® Pro WF-3820 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer - Now $99.99, save $100 at Office Depot
- Canon - PIXMA TS6420a Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer - Black - Now $44.99, save $96 at Best Buy
- HP - Envy 6165e Wireless AI-Enabled All-in-One Inkjet Printer - Now $79.99, save $70 at Best Buy
- Portable Printers, D820 Wireless Bluetooth Printers - Now $65.99, save $29 at Amazon
Headphones and earbuds
Sometimes, you need to detach as you work. And one of the best ways to do this is with the right headphones and earbuds, as you can listen to your favorite podcast or music as you work:
- Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Now $129.99, save $70 at Target
- Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation - Now $34.99, save $85 at Amazon
- Apple - AirPods Max (USB-C) - Midnight - Now $429.99, save $120 at Best Buy
- Apple - AirPods 4 - White - Now $89.99, save $40 at Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones - Now $229, save $120 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 - Now $169.99, save $59.01 at Amazon
How do I qualify for tax credits for home office upgrades?
First, let's get out of the way what doesn't qualify you for a tax credit. If you're a regular employee working from home, you won't be eligible to claim your office expenses as deductions on your tax return.
Meanwhile, if you're self-employed, you will be eligible to deduct certain purchases on your tax return. Qualified purchases include:
- Computers or laptops
- Printers
- Postage
- Office supplies
- Office furniture
Make sure to keep documentation of all purchases you made. You'll need them when you submit Schedule C (Form 1040) of your tax return.
And if you use your home office mainly for business purposes, you might be eligible for the home office tax deduction.
How long does each sale last?
This is a busy week for retailers, as many offer good deals on office supplies and electronics. Here's a look at how long the sales events last with each retailer:
- Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: October 7-8 (Prime membership required)
- Walmart Deals: October 7-12
- Best Buy Techtober: October 6-12
- Target Circle Week: October 5-11 (Target Circle required for best deals)
- Office Depot Discount Days: October 5-11
Overall, this is just a taste of all the great deals retailers offer this week. Whether you're in the market for a new laptop or chair, this is a great week to upgrade your office.
If you're looking to save more money on office upgrades, consider a credit card. Our top cards for shopping, powered by Bankrate, offer generous cash back on your purchases with many other perks.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
