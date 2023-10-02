Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Ads in 2024

Amazon plans to add commercials to its Prime Video streaming service in early 2024 unless members opt for an ad-free version for $2.99 per month.

Live event content such as sports will continue to include advertising, Amazon said in a statement . The company said the move will allow it to continue investing in content for the streaming service.

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” the company said.

Amazon added that it will not change the price of a Prime membership in 2024.

The ads are set to be rolled out in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year. Prime members will be emailed several weeks before ads are introduced with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option, Amazon said.

Features to be added over time

“Since we launched Prime in 2005, we’ve continued to improve the program and add to the list of benefits our members enjoy,” the company said. “You can expect us to continue to add benefits and features over time.”

The news follows other streaming services announcing new or updated ad-free pricing. These include the Walt Disney Company, which earlier this year said it would hike ad-free Disney Plus Premium prices to $13.99, up from $10.99, beginning October 12. The company said its Disney Plus with ads version will remain at the current price of $7.99 per month, however.

There are a number of ways to save on streaming sevices and, with so many streaming choices, it’s tempting to load up on subscriptions and leave them running, as Kiplinger recently reported.

Costs can add up quickly unless you take steps such as, for example, canceling the ones that you use the least - you can always re-subscribe when there’s a new show or movie that you want to watch. You can also try pay-per-view to watch a single show, which may end up being cheaper than subscribing to a service. Check out more Kiplinger tips here .