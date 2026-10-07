Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
If you're searching for a job — whether you haven't worked for a while or you're currently employed and ready for a change — you can make moves to improve your chances of landing a position that suits you. Use the advice below to strengthen your application and résumé, build your network, and prepare for interviews.
Polish your application
In some ways, technology has made the job hunt easier, with online platforms such as Indeed, LinkedIn, and ZipRecruiter offering a streamlined way to look for positions that fit your skills and submit your application. But with many employers using software and artificial-intelligence tools to screen applications, job seekers need to strategize to stand out. Sam DeMase, a career expert at ZipRecruiter, says that because these programs search for generic keywords, you should tailor your résumé to incorporate relevant keywords from the job description, including five specific accomplishments.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
Allan Brown, a résumé writer based in San Francisco, advises listing those accomplishments in measurable terms. You might, for instance, say that in a previous position, you "improved sales by 20% through a targeted marketing campaign." Especially if you're in a creative field, such as writing or graphic design, consider adding a link to a personal website with examples of your work.
Writing a cover letter — a document that introduces you to the potential employer, explains your interest in the role and adds context to the skills listed in your résumé — could give you a leg up as well. While many companies don't require a cover letter, and recruiters don't always read them, a well-composed letter with a personalized message about your experience could catch an employer's eye, says DeMase.
Take any other opportunities to distinguish yourself, too. ZipRecruiter offers a feature called "Be Seen First" that lets you add a few sentences to your application explaining your interest in the role. ZipRecruiter moves applications that include these messages to the top of the employer's list.
It's best to craft your application materials yourself, rather than have an AI tool do it, so that your unique voice comes across, says DeMase. But you can use AI to your advantage in other ways, asking a platform such as ChatGPT to run a review and suggest spelling and grammar fixes or improvements to the structure.
If you're struggling to land interviews or want assistance from a professional who's up to date on trends in the job market, hiring a résumé writer may be worthwhile. Prices vary but often start at about $240 per résumé, Brown says, with a typical turnaround period of three days.
Leverage your network
By some estimates, as many as 70% to 80% of job openings aren't publicly listed, filled instead by employees who already work for the company or through referrals. To improve your chances of learning about positions in this "hidden job market," tap into your network of friends, family and colleagues, says DeMase.
You can also connect with other professionals through job fairs or conferences held by organizations in your industry. Sign up for industry newsletters to learn about local business-networking events, and search websites, such as Eventbrite, that list them. Before you go to an event, prepare a 30- to 60-second elevator pitch explaining your qualifications and achievements.
LinkedIn can be an effective place to network and highlight your skills online. In your profile headline, write a brief description of your strengths and results you've achieved that could add value for a prospective employer, DeMase suggests. For example, you might write, "Using my skills in communication and experience in social media, I help companies grow their online customer base."
Search for and get involved in discussions about your industry on LinkedIn, and aim to send connection requests to at least five people weekly. DeMase advises against asking other professionals for a job directly; instead, send private messages that showcase your expertise. This can help keep you on the radar when jobs become available.
Ace the interview
Once you've scored an interview, take steps to go into it with confidence. It's a good idea to research details such as the company's mission, customers and products to help shape your responses. That will also provide background you can use to ask smart questions about the company and the role.
DeMase recommends writing down and practicing your responses to anticipated interview questions using the CARE (context, action, results, equivalence) technique. During the interview, describe the context of a situation in a previous job where you had to find a solution to a problem. Tell the interviewer the action you took to solve the issue and the positive results that came from it. You can also detail how your experience is equivalent to the experience needed for the job you want.
After your interview (ideally within 24 hours), send a thank-you e-mail, including a reminder of how your experience could benefit the company, says DeMase. If you haven't heard back within a week, follow up to see whether the position has been filled and to reiterate your interest in the job.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.