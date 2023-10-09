How to Set Your Child Up for Financial Success
Teaching them at a young age to set goals, work within a budget and save for the future are just some of the ways.
Financial literacy is one of the most crucial skills a person can possess, providing the knowledge and tools necessary to achieve financial success.
With only 57% of American adults being financially literate, a strong education in personal finance is more critical than ever. An understanding of financial literacy can have a profound impact on children’s future success and well-being, fueling financial independence and thoughtful financial decision-making. In order to achieve this, we must establish financial goals for our children early, by teaching them strategies for success, helping them envision and plan for their future and empowering goal fulfillment.
Teaching children how to manage finances requires more than just a list of rules — it involves instilling a financial mindset. From proven strategies that nurture success to engaging activities, we can uncover the pivotal role parents play in goal establishment and fulfillment. This guide will prepare you to teach your children how to equip themselves for building a financially sound future.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Set goals
Goal setting should include immediate, intermediate and long-term goals to ensure your child learns to continuously set goals throughout their life. Immediate goals, such as saving for a desired toy or a new video game, instill financial responsibility from an early age. This will help foster your child’s understanding of money’s value and cultivate a sense of financial accountability. Intermediate goals, like saving for a musical instrument or an iPad, introduce the concepts of teamwork, budgeting, dedication and responsibility. Achieving these goals boosts their confidence and nurtures a profound sense of accomplishment.
On the other hand, long-term financial goals, such as saving for higher education or a future home, equip children with the tools necessary to build a secure financial foundation for themselves and their future. By helping children set realistic and achievable financial goals that align with their passions and values, we can help instill a sense of personal accountability and motivate their dedication to financial success. Through this, children learn to break down their aspirations into manageable steps, navigating challenges and celebrating milestones along the way.
Build a financial vision board
In a world of screens, the concept of a vision board offers a tangible and creative approach to nurturing financial aspirations through visualizing financial dreams. Children brainstorm various financial goals, bringing their future aspirations into the present. Armed with magazines and printed materials, they select images that resonate with these goals. As they arrange and affix these images to the poster board, the process becomes an act of manifestation.
Furthermore, labeling each image with a corresponding financial goal deepens the connection, prompting questions like: Why did you choose that goal? What steps can you take to achieve it? What challenges might you encounter along the way?
Engaging in discussions about each goal opens the door to insights and exploration. Once the vision board is complete, its display in a prominent place serves as a constant reminder, sparking reflections and reaffirming commitment.
Empower goal achievement
Teaching the art of budgeting is a necessary step to lay the foundation early for how they can one day balance income, expenses and savings. Through this process, children learn to prioritize spending wisely and make informed financial decisions, which fosters responsibility and accountability. Additionally, things like encouraging children to set up a savings account and allocate a portion of their income toward their goals instills discipline. This early habit becomes a cornerstone of responsible money management.
To take their financial journey to the next level, leveraging tools like Invstr Jr., an investing app designed for kids, can be highly beneficial (I am the founder and CEO of Invstr). This app empowers them to define, track and even reward the achievement of their financial goals. It makes the entire process interactive, engaging and relevant to their digital world.
Lead by example
Parents leading by example create a tangible model for their children to follow. When parents demonstrate sound financial habits and share their own financial goals, their children have a front-row seat to observe real-life insights and practical guidance. It is critical to involve children actively in the process of setting goals and nurturing a sense of ownership. This sense of responsibility cultivates commitment and dedication, qualities that are vital in achieving these goals.
Furthermore, equipping children with these strategies and resources enhances their grasp of the financial world. Teaching them about the dynamic force of compound interest, introducing diverse saving methods and demystifying budgeting and investing concepts empower children with invaluable knowledge in personal finance.
A final thought …
Throughout this journey, it's crucial to tailor your guidance to your child's developmental stage. Actively participating in their financial education, parents lay the groundwork for financial literacy, responsibility and skill-building. It's not merely about setting financial goals; it's about cultivating a lifelong connection with money rooted in self-empowerment. The lessons learned today will shape their financial journey tomorrow.
related content
Kerim Derhalli is the founder and CEO of Invstr, an award-winning financial education and investment app. Invstr’s mission is to empower everyone to take charge of their financial future. Invstr has been downloaded over 1,000,000 times by users in over 220 countries. Prior to Invstr, Derhalli built a 30-year career building, growing and managing multibillion-dollar businesses at leading financial institutions all around the world.
-
-
What Is Arbitrage?
Arbitrage involves the simultaneous buying and selling of an asset in hopes of turning a risk-free profit.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
Do You Know the Tax Rules for Home Mortgages?: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Understanding what the tax rules are for deducting interest on home mortgages is critical if you're buying a home or refinancing
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Which of the 10 Money Languages Do You Speak?
Identifying the emotions that you feel about money could help you improve your relationship with it.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Stressing About RMDs? Two Ways to Reduce or Even Eliminate Them
If looming taxes on required minimum distributions (RMDs) are keeping you awake at night, consider transferring money to a QLAC or converting to a Roth IRA.
By Stefan Greenberg, CFP®, CFS, CLTC Published
-
One Way to Stay Ahead of Inflation: Qualified Opportunity Funds
QOFs based in areas with a long history of successful oil and gas production in the U.S. and with their advantage of deferring capital gains taxes (and in some cases eliminating them) could be a winning hedge for your investment portfolio.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Five Tax Moves Retirees Should Consider Before Dec. 31
Now is the prime time to start thinking about optimizing your Roth conversions, RMDs, capital gains, Medicare premiums and charitable giving before the end of the year.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Do You Really Know What Your HSA Can Do for You?
Not only do HSAs offer triple tax benefits — pre-tax contributions, tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals — but they can be used for health care expenses in retirement.
By Nate Black Published
-
Don’t Let Menopause Derail Your Career
Here are some steps you can take if menopause symptoms are affecting your job, including talking to your manager — you might receive more support than you think you will.
By Terry Weber Published
-
Why a Wealth Tax Would Be Terrible for American Taxpayers
An upcoming Supreme Court case about unrealized gains could decide the fate of a potential federal wealth tax. In the meantime, let’s consider the implications.
By Bruce Willey, JD, CPA Published
-
Don’t Bet Your Retirement on Stocks: Follow These Four Tips
Keep a generous amount of your savings in the stock market, but make stocks only part of your retirement income plan to manage the risks.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published