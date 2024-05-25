Eight Steps to Protect Your Child’s Data, Credit and Identity

In today's digitally connected world, ensuring the security of students' personal data is of utmost importance, particularly as public schools increasingly integrate technology into education. However, these institutions have increasingly become targets for cyberattacks, putting the sensitive information of children at significant risk. As responsible parents and guardians, it is imperative to comprehend the various threats facing our educational systems and take proactive measures to safeguard our children's data.

Cyberattacks targeting public schools manifest in diverse forms, ranging from ransomware attacks and phishing scams to sophisticated data breaches. These malicious activities can result in unauthorized access to, theft of or tampering with students' personal information, including their names, addresses, Social Security numbers and academic records.

Moreover, the disruptions caused by such cyberattacks can have severe consequences, not only impacting the continuity of learning, but also eroding trust among stakeholders, including schools, parents and students. The good news is that there are some steps you can take to protect your child's data.

1. Advocate for stronger security measures.

Parents can play an active role by engaging with school administrators and policymakers to advocate for the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures. This includes investing in advanced firewalls, encryption technologies and intrusion-detection systems to fortify the school's digital infrastructure against potential threats.

2. Educate students about cybersecurity.

Empowering children with knowledge about cybersecurity best practices is crucial in equipping them to navigate the online world safely. Parents should initiate conversations about creating strong passwords, identifying phishing attempts and exercising caution when sharing personal information on digital platforms.

3. Monitor online activities.

Parents must maintain vigilance over their child's online activities and ensure responsible use of school-provided devices. Implementing parental controls and establishing clear guidelines for internet usage can help mitigate the risk of exposure to malicious content or cyberattacks.

4. Sign your child up for identity theft protection.

Adults aren’t the only ones who need to protect themselves against identity theft, children can be victims, too. Scammers can use their identity to open new lines of credit. This could be detrimental to your child for a number of reasons, but tanking their credit score before they’re even old enough to build credit themselves is a real concern. For extra protection, parents can sign their children up for identity theft protection with their Social Security number.

5. Check your child’s credit report.

It may seem unusual, but consider checking your child’s credit report to make sure there’s no suspicious or unauthorized activity going on. Children cannot apply for credit before the age of 18, so anything before that age should be considered suspicious unless you know exactly what it was for. Parents can also place a credit freeze on their child’s credit files. This will make it more challenging for thieves to open accounts in your child’s name.

6. Stay informed about data privacy policies.

It is essential for parents to stay informed about the data privacy policies implemented by their child's school. Advocating for transparency regarding how student data is collected, stored and shared is crucial. Ensuring compliance with relevant regulations such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) can safeguard the confidentiality of student records.

7. Encourage cyber hygiene at home.

Promoting good cyber hygiene practices at home is paramount in fostering a secure digital environment for children. Parents should emphasize the importance of regularly updating software, installing reputable antivirus programs and backing up important data to mitigate the risk of cyber threats.

8. Report suspicious activity.

Encouraging students to report any suspicious activity or security breaches they encounter while using school technology is essential. Establishing clear channels for reporting incidents can facilitate prompt responses from school administrators and cybersecurity professionals, thereby preventing further damage and ensuring a swift resolution.

Protecting our children's data in public schools requires a concerted effort from parents, educators and policymakers. By advocating for stronger security measures, educating students about cybersecurity and fostering a culture of vigilance both at school and at home, we can effectively mitigate the risks posed by cyberattacks. Together, let us empower the next generation to navigate the digital landscape securely and responsibly, ensuring the safety and privacy of our children's digital identities.

Justin Stivers is an investment advisory representative of and provides advisory services through CoreCap Advisors, LLC. Stivers Law is a separate entity and not affiliated with CoreCap Advisors. The information provided here is not tax, investment or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

