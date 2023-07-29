Nine Ways to Teach Kids Good Money Habits at Any Age

Previous Next 3/3

Kids 12-18

1. Introduce them to investing. Kids understand brands at a young age. Allow your child to pick a company they like and help them purchase an investment. Investments can be done through a custodial brokerage account such as an UTMA or fintech apps such as Greenlight.

2. Talk to them about taxes. When your child gets their first part-time job, they need to know part of their income will go to Uncle Sam. Help them understand their hourly wage will not be fully reflected in what they take home each payday.

3. Help them build credit. Add them as an authorized user on your credit card. Many companies allow this once a child is 16, but check with your card provider for age guidelines.

