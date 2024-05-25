How to Fix Errors in Your Credit Report

Complaints about errors in credit reports have shot up. Here’s why — and how to fix them.

photo of phone showing credit report
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sarah Brady
By
published

Have you looked at your credit reports lately? If you haven’t, you might be in for a surprise. 

Credit reports are notoriously prone to errors, but in the past few years the errors seem to be more ubiquitous and harder to fix. According to records from the Federal Trade Commission, the total number of consumer complaints regarding credit- report issues jumped more than fourfold between 2019 and 2023, from 165,000 to 711,802. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Sarah Brady
Sarah Brady
Contributor

Sarah Brady has covered personal and business finance since 2017. Prior to that, Sarah worked as an NFCC-Certified Credit Counselor, a HUD-Certified Housing Counselor, and taught financial education workshops for the San Francisco Mayor's Office of Housing affordable homebuyer programs.  

In addition to Kiplinger, Sarah has also written for CNN Underscored, Forbes Advisor, USA Today Blueprint, Fortune, Investopedia, Experian and more.