How Should a Couple Handle Their Finances?

4. Are separate bank accounts for us?

For many couples, following the mindset of “what’s mine is yours” may work, but for others, separate may be better. Having your own account can give you a sense of financial independence. You are in charge of how much money goes into the account and what it is spent on.

This could solve a lot of problems. If you earn more money than your partner, you might get frustrated when you see them spend money on things you don’t want. If you earn less, you might get frustrated if your partner micromanages your purchases.

With separate accounts, you won’t feel the need to ask for permission when you purchase something you want.

You and your partner may have different money management styles. You might enjoy using an app to keep track of your budget, while your partner might like to write everything down. Instead of trying to convince the other to follow your style, you can maintain your own account and keep track of it your own way.

At the end of the day, having open and honest money conversations with your partner can save you from a big financial headache later on in the relationship. But the topic can be nuanced, and asking for help is a good first step. A financial adviser can act as a third-party mediator and help you come up with the right plan for you and your partner’s finances.

