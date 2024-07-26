Hotels That Give the Best Value for Your Money, as Rated by Guests
New research reveals the best hotels in the U.S. for value for money according to hotel guests — and why they’re demanding more from their stay.
Hotel prices in the U.S. are rising — guests paid an average daily rate of $158.45 in May 2024. That’s the second-highest month ever, behind $159.01 in October 2023. And new research suggests that as prices rise, customers say the best hotels for value for money aren’t those that provide no-frills accommodation, but the luxury brands that are big on service and cost a small fortune to stay in.
The 2024 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study from J.D. Power surveyed 39,468 hotel guests for stays between May 2023 and May 2024, measuring their overall satisfaction based on the hotel’s performance in six factors: communications and connectivity; food and beverage; guest room; hotel facility; staff service; and value for price.
It found overall guest satisfaction was down significantly year-over-year for hotel brands in what’s called the "limited-service" upper midscale, midscale and economy categories, which include well-known chains Extended Stay America, Ramada by Wyndham and OYO.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
In contrast, although hotels in the luxury and "upper upscale" categories, such as the Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria, have seen some of the sharpest increases in average room rates, overall guest satisfaction is steady or has increased year-over-year.
J.D. Power noted that operators of cheaper hotels would do well to focus on guest rooms, property and facilities maintenance and renovating older hotels to improve guests’ perceptions of value.
Fewer trips, longer stays
The study also found that U.S. travelers are taking fewer trips, but staying longer when they do travel. On average, North American hotel guests are taking nine trips per year, down from 10 in 2023, and are staying an average of 3.43 days, up from 3.36 in 2023. This changing dynamic of fewer, but longer stays is pulling the finer details of a hotel stay into sharper focus — and making customers more demanding.
"Hotel guests are staying longer on their trips, and this puts a real focus on the hotel property for everything from room cleanliness and facilities maintenance to interactions with front desk personnel," said Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. "Ultimately, traveler expectations have increased along with hotel room rates, and when hotels do not meet or exceed those expectations, the perception of value for money declines."
Best hotels for every budget
If you’re budgeting for a vacation and want to ensure your hotel doesn’t disappoint, it pays to do your research before you travel.
The 2024 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study shows the following hotel brands rank highest in guest satisfaction in their respective segment (with their customer satisfaction index ranking, based on a 1,000 point scale, in brackets):
- Luxury: The Luxury Collection (772)
- Upper Upscale: Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts (726) (for a second consecutive year)
- Upscale: element (707)
- Upscale Extended Stay: Hyatt House (696) (for a third consecutive year)
- Upper Midscale: Drury Hotels (744)
- Upper Midscale/Midscale Extended Stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton (695) (for a second consecutive year)
- Midscale: Tru by Hilton (688) (for a second consecutive year)
- Economy: Microtel by Wyndham (618) (for a second consecutive year)
- Economy Extended Stay: WoodSpring Suites (603) (for a second consecutive year)
Enjoy your travels!
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charlotte comes to Kiplinger with more than two decades of experience in print and online journalism in the UK, with a focus on consumer rights, personal finance and law. She has worked for leading consumer rights organisation Which? and the UK government, and studied modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge.
-
-
Astronomical AI Spending Is Causing Jitters on Wall Street
The Kiplinger Letter Amid rampant excitement over artificial intelligence, a new round of skepticism is taking hold. Here are four forecasts about the future of generative AI.
By John Miley Published
-
Protect Your Loved Ones With an Estate Plan
Here are eight things you can do to help protect your family.
By Mario Hernandez Published
-
The 6 to 1 Grocery Method Can Save You Time and Money
The 6 to 1 Grocery Method can help you save money, reduce waste and eat healthier.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Why This Economist Thinks the Fed Is Already Late to Cut Rates
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi talks to Kiplinger about what he thinks the Federal Reserve is getting wrong on inflation.
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Tech Outage: How to Get Reimbursed if Your Flight Was Canceled or Delayed
Did the global Microsoft outage disrupt your travel plans? Here's how to get reimbursed if your flight was canceled or delayed.
By Erin Bendig Last updated
-
How the Tech Outage Impacted Banks and Finances
A major tech outage that caused chaos at airports also impacted banking and finance.
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Get Your Starbucks $3 Drink Today
Starbucks $3 Drink specials are available this Friday only, July 19, from 12 to 6 p.m.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
After Amazon Prime Day: The 25 Best Deals Still Going On
If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, no worries. There are dozens of "too-good-to-miss" Post-Prime Day deals to cash in on, from Moen, Keurig, Apple, Ninja, Levis and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Southwest Deal: 30% Off Domestic Flights
Amazon Prime Day Southwest Deal: 30% Off Domestic Flights
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals Under $50
Get the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 before they sell out.
By Donna LeValley Published