How to Protect Your Home From Keyless Break-ins

Having the right home security equipment can provide peace of mind. And, with some items, like smart locks, it adds convenience to your everyday life. It's why I like them. If I leave home and don't remember if I locked the front door, I don't have to drive back to check. I can open the lock's app and do it remotely.

I also like them because you can assign temporary codes for occasional visitors. This ensures that I don't have to make duplicate keys (which could become lost, most likely by me) and end up in the hands of someone I don't want.

As with any security equipment, vulnerabilities can arise. So, I'm going to show you some ways to protect your home from keyless break-ins.

Find the right smart lock for your home

If you already have a smart lock, we’ll get to a few tips below to help keep it secure. But if you’re shopping for one, it’s worth choosing a model that fits your door and works well with your smart home setup.

Some locks are built for Apple HomeKit, while others pair best with Google Home or Alexa. Look for models with strong app integration, reliable remote access and easy installation, especially if you want to control everything from your phone or smartwatch.

Here are a few lock options based on expert insights from Tom’s Guide.

Make your home less attractive to thieves

First, it's important to understand that smart locks have some software vulnerabilities. However, a thief would need technical know-how to exploit these weaknesses. Most home burglaries are crimes of opportunity committed by amateurs.

So, if someone tries to break into your home, it's probably because it looks easy to get in and you have items that can be quickly stolen. While smart locks are a good step toward keeping your door secure, you should also implement other security measures.

Installing security cameras around entry points signals to thieves that someone is watching. Automatic lights are also essential, especially during this time of year when daylight is limited, so they can't hide in the shadows.

Secure your digital life

Generally, we're not great at passwords. We set ones we'll remember since life throws so much at us, then use them for everything.

However, if a thief knows you pretty well, they can accurately guess your password or use hacking techniques to find it. Once they're into your Wi-Fi network, it makes it easier for them to access any devices you have connected to it, such as your smart lock. From there, they can unlock and lock your door with ease, which is not optimal.

This is why it's important to pay attention to software updates on your router, cell phone and any other device connected to your home's network. Before installing your smart lock, check for updates since it might not have the latest software updates. On top of this, use strong, unique passwords for all things digital that are difficult to crack.

This is why I like password managers. They create strong, random passwords and store them for you, so you don't have to remember them all.

A few other tips to keep you protected include:

Disable temporary door codes once you no longer use them; this prevents someone from continuing to have access when they no longer need it

Use multi-factor authentication, particularly biometrics

Have a separate connection for your home's security equipment apart from your personal devices

Use Z-Wave devices as they connect through a mesh network, not Wi-Fi

Ultimately, thieves are opportunists, looking for an easy score. As such, you likely won't have to worry about your average criminal trying to hack your smart lock.

That said, there are some smooth criminals out there with digital skills. Using these tips and installing the right security equipment can make it less desirable for thieves of all skill levels, keeping you safe and protecting your most valuable assets.