Mother's Day Brunch 2024: 30 Best Places to Celebrate

Mother’s Day is a yearly celebration to honor mom’s and mother-figures everywhere for all they do. It's also often an opportunity to have a nice meal with family. This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12.

With as many as 54% of Americans planning to dine out for Mother’s Day this year, OpenTable released its Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024 to help families everywhere find the best places to treat their superhero moms.

They scanned diner metrics and over 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the restaurants where people rave about brunch. We scanned the list and came up with these 30 (out of 100) places to tempt your taste buds.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Arizona

English Rose Tea Room – Located in Carefree. The English Rose Tea Room provides an exquisite “Afternoon Tea” experience.

California

FARM – Located in Palm Springs. A traditional Provencial-style restaurant in downtown Palm Springs in the historic Plaza, tucked away from traffic.

Colorado

North Italia – Located in Denver. Featuring handmade Italian pastas and pizzas made with seasonal, fresh ingredients.

Connecticut

Baldanza at the Schoolhouse – Located in Wilton. This comfort food restaurant offers seasonal, farm-to-table American and Italian food made primarily from organic and local ingredients.

District of Columbia

La Piquette – Located in Washington, D.C. A neighborhood bistro providing French dishes. The Mother's Day brunch menu includes Coq au Vin and Pan Seared New York Strip.

Florida

Columbia Restaurant - Ybor City – Located in Tampa. Florida’s Oldest Restaurant has earned acclaim for old-world charm and its award-winning Spanish/Cuban cuisine.

Georgia

Casi Cielo Mexican Cuisine – Located in Atlanta. Oaxacan inspired restaurant with a focus on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Hawaii

Orchids at Halekulani – Located in Honolulu. Casually elegant open air, oceanfront restaurant, serving Innovative Italian culinary amidst a myriad of exotic orchids.

Illinois

Mon Ami Gabi – Located in Chicago. A traditional French bistro located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Dine on Fruit de Mer and Classique Steak Fritz from the Mother's Day menu.

Indiana

The Cake Bake Shop - Carmel City Center – Located in Carmel. Everything on the menu is house made from scratch daily including the Afternoon Tea. Try the special Mother's Day Afternoon Tea available in the week surrounding Mother's Day.

Kansas

Wandering Vine at The Castle – Located in Shawnee. Get ready for an extraordinary wine and dining experience in the most romantic setting in Kansas City.

Kentucky

OBC Kitchen – Located in Lexington. The restaurant is known for its mix of distinctive dishes, rare bourbon and pub like atmosphere. The brunch menu includes crab cake benedict and steak and eggs.

Louisana

Jack Rose – Located in New Orleans. An eclectic and engaging dining experience, where guests can savor classic Creole and New Orleans-style dishes reimagined with a modern twist.

Maryland

Monocacy Crossing – Located five miles south of Frederick. Offering American dishes in a country style setting. Sunday brunch includes chicken biscuit topped with a fried egg, and two bacon-wrapped petite filet with poached eggs.

Massachusetts

Silver Dove Afternoon Tea – Located in Boston. Full service tearoom specializing in English style afternoon tea service.

Minnesota

Baldamar – Located in Roseville. Every steak is aged 40 days and 40 nights and the crazy-fresh seafood means it was caught during your morning commute.

Nevada

Bacchanal Buffet Caesars Palace – Located in Las Vegas. Hundreds of dishes are available at this large buffet.

New Jersey

Tops Diner – Located in East Newark. Providing a diverse menu of high quality options set in a recreated 1920’s renaissance diner.

New York

Little Owl – Located in New York. Bold-flavored Mediterranean cuisine served in a cozy indoor and spacious outdoor setting on Bedford Street.

North Carolina

Afternoon Tea at the O.Henry Hotel – Located in Greensboro. The service, ambiance, tea, scones, finger sandwiches, and treats are made in-house by a team of pastry chefs.

Ohio

Pier W – Located in Cleveland. Serving the best Cleveland seafood while overlooking Lake Erie. The brunch menu includes grilled beef sirloin and seasonal vegetables ricotta cheese blintzes.

Oklahoma

Cheever's Cafe – Located in Oklahoma City. Contemporary comfort food with Southwest influences.

Pennsylvania

Talula's Garden – Located in Philadelphia. Warm and elegant Washington Square eatery with a modern menu, prepared with carefully-sourced ingredients and a light European touch.

Rhode Island

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Located in Tiverton. Fresh New England seafood and local produce overlooking Mt. Hope Bay.

South Carolina

Bistro 217, located in Pawleys Island. The eclectic menu includes seafood, steak, pasta, and homemade desserts and ice cream.

Tennessee

House of Cards – Located in Nashville. Underground in a 10,000 sq. ft space, House of Cards celebrates classic American cuisine and fine hand-crafted cocktails.

Texas

Al Biernat's - Oak Lawn – Located in Dallas. A great steakhouse that also offers incredible seafood and over 650 wine choices.

Virginia

Le Yaca – Located in Williamsburg. Featuring French and European dining. Brunch includes beef and crab benedict, and filet au poivre.

Vermont

Simon Pearce Restaurant – Located in Quechee. Using fresh local ingredients, the American cuisine is served with the backdrop of the Ottauquechee River waterfall and covered bridge.

Washington

Tilikum Place Cafe – Located in Seattle. Featuring fresh, handcrafted meals, and a broad spectrum of libations.

Find the complete list of all 100 restaurants here.