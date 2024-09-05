DirecTV Disney Blackout: Claim $20 Credit In 3 Easy Steps

The clash between DirecTV and Disney turned messy last weekend. In one corner, DirecTV, the US’s third-largest pay TV provider, and in the other corner, the ultimate media giant, locked in a dispute over the terms of a new distribution deal for Disney-owned content.

The companies failed to resolve their differences before DirecTV’s rights to carry ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned programming expired, which meant some channels went dark on Sunday night — part-way through the US Open tennis tournament and just as NFL and college football seasons were getting underway.

The content blackout is affecting around 11 million customers, and it’s unclear how long it’ll take for the companies to reach a new agreement and restore services. However, there’s a small ray of light for subscribers, as DirecTV has announced that it’s offering some money back in the meantime.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an automatic refund. Instead, you have to apply for compensation online, and if you qualify, it will appear as a $20 credit on a future bill. Here’s what to do.

How to get the DirecTV blackout credit

Applying for blackout credit is a straightforward three-step process. First, head to TVPromise.com, and select your TV service from the drop-down menu and enter your zip code.

Second, select the "Search" button to check for service disruption in your area and see if you're eligible for a one-time credit offer. Note that if there’s no service disruption in your area, you won’t qualify.

Third, if you do qualify, go to the "Explore bill credits" section of the TV Promise page and select the appropriate button to initiate a $20 credit.

DirecTV advises: “Blackout credits can take up to two billing cycles until they appear on your DIRECTV bill. If you currently have a pending blackout credit on your bill, you’ll need to wait for the next bill cycle to request a new blackout credit.”

How long will the blackout last?

As well as all ESPN network channels and ABC-owned stations, Disney-branded channels Freeform, FX and National Geographic channel have gone dark on DirecTV. Last year, a similar disagreement between Disney and Charter Communications, which owns the Spectrum TV service, lasted 12 days.

At present, Disney and DirecTV seem to be blaming each other for the stalemate. In a statement, Disney said its channels are blacked out “due to DirecTV’s decision to decline a fair, marketplace-based agreement.” DirecTV’s website states: “As contracts expire, owners sometimes turn off their channels as a bargaining tactic.”

While the dispute rumbles on, it’s worth heading online to claim at least some money back while your favorite channels are KO’d.