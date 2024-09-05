DirecTV Disney Blackout: Claim $20 Credit In 3 Easy Steps
DirecTV subscribers missing Disney-owned channels including ESPN and ABC can apply for at least $20 worth of credit. Find out how to claim yours.
The clash between DirecTV and Disney turned messy last weekend. In one corner, DirecTV, the US’s third-largest pay TV provider, and in the other corner, the ultimate media giant, locked in a dispute over the terms of a new distribution deal for Disney-owned content.
The companies failed to resolve their differences before DirecTV’s rights to carry ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned programming expired, which meant some channels went dark on Sunday night — part-way through the US Open tennis tournament and just as NFL and college football seasons were getting underway.
The content blackout is affecting around 11 million customers, and it’s unclear how long it’ll take for the companies to reach a new agreement and restore services. However, there’s a small ray of light for subscribers, as DirecTV has announced that it’s offering some money back in the meantime.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Unfortunately, this isn’t an automatic refund. Instead, you have to apply for compensation online, and if you qualify, it will appear as a $20 credit on a future bill. Here’s what to do.
How to get the DirecTV blackout credit
Applying for blackout credit is a straightforward three-step process. First, head to TVPromise.com, and select your TV service from the drop-down menu and enter your zip code.
Second, select the "Search" button to check for service disruption in your area and see if you're eligible for a one-time credit offer. Note that if there’s no service disruption in your area, you won’t qualify.
Third, if you do qualify, go to the "Explore bill credits" section of the TV Promise page and select the appropriate button to initiate a $20 credit.
DirecTV advises: “Blackout credits can take up to two billing cycles until they appear on your DIRECTV bill. If you currently have a pending blackout credit on your bill, you’ll need to wait for the next bill cycle to request a new blackout credit.”
How long will the blackout last?
As well as all ESPN network channels and ABC-owned stations, Disney-branded channels Freeform, FX and National Geographic channel have gone dark on DirecTV. Last year, a similar disagreement between Disney and Charter Communications, which owns the Spectrum TV service, lasted 12 days.
At present, Disney and DirecTV seem to be blaming each other for the stalemate. In a statement, Disney said its channels are blacked out “due to DirecTV’s decision to decline a fair, marketplace-based agreement.” DirecTV’s website states: “As contracts expire, owners sometimes turn off their channels as a bargaining tactic.”
While the dispute rumbles on, it’s worth heading online to claim at least some money back while your favorite channels are KO’d.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Charlotte comes to Kiplinger with more than two decades of experience in print and online journalism in the UK, with a focus on consumer rights, personal finance and law. She has worked for leading consumer rights organisation Which? and the UK government, and studied modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge.
-
-
Tesla to Launch FSD in Europe and China: What to Know
Tesla stock is higher Thursday after the EV maker announced plans to launch its full self-driving driver assistance software in Europe and China in 2025. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why C3.ai Stock Is Sinking After Earnings
C3.ai stock is spiraling Thursday after the enterprise AI software company beat top and bottom-line estimates but fell short on subscription revenue.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Much Life Insurance Do You Really Need?
Here's an example of what life insurance coverage would look like, with actual dollar amounts, for a hypothetical family with a mortgage and student debt.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Five Money Lessons From a Dad — and a Financial Adviser
Hey, parents: Do you have a clear plan for teaching your kids about money? Get started now, with a little help from a friendly financial adviser father.
By Frank J. Legan Published
-
Best Fall Travel Deals 2024
Looking for fall travel deals? Enjoy the best specials and deals on flights, hotels, and car rentals available right now.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Five Perks of Choosing Local or Regional Financial Institutions
A commitment to the community and a focus on customer service lead the benefits of banking with a smaller financial institution.
By Kevin Brauer, MBA, CPA, CMA Published
-
High-Yield Bonds and Savings Ideas as The Fed Weighs a Rate Cut
As the Federal Reserve mulls another rate cut, there is much to consider in order to maximize your gains.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
A Private Equity Fund Bought Your Accounting Firm: Now What?
As private equity moves into the financial services space, clients should be proactive and not afraid to push for the answers they need.
By Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Published
-
Do You Think You Have a Great Wrongful Termination Lawsuit?
You probably don't, but if you're considering a lawsuit, beware of lawyers who are more interested in ripping off you and your former employer than helping you.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Want to Quit? Check Your 401(k) Employer Match First
Here are some factors to consider if you want to quick, but don't want to lose gains on retirement funds.
By David Rodeck Published