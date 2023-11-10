Veterans Day Deals, Perks and Freebies

Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11, but observed on Friday, November 10 with schools and government offices closed. Out of respect for our veterans and in honor of their service, many national chains — food and retail — are offering great deals and discounts. Here are just a few to check out.

Veterans Day Restaurant and Food Discounts

Applebee’s Veterans Day Free Meal

Applebee’s is offering military Veterans and current military personnel a free meal from a select menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service is required.

Starbucks Veterans Day Deal

On Nov. 11, 2023, Starbucks is treating Veterans, active duty service members and spouses to a free tall (12 oz.) hot or iced coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks stores. In addition, Starbucks is donating $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation to support the military and Veteran community.

Texas Roadhouse

Active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher on November 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a form of military ID at participating locations. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out at a later time. The voucher is good until May 30, 2024. If you choose to dine in on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there will be a specific menu to select from.

Baker’s Square Veterans Day Discount

Free 2-2-2 meal for all Veterans and current military members. Dine-in and Pick-up orders. Bring proof of service. Participating locations only.

Subway Veterans Day Deal

While Subway does not have a specific Veterans Day offer this year, guests can buy any footlong sub and get one free with the promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app.

Boston Market Veterans Day Deal

Buy one individual meal with a drink and get a second one free at all U.S. locations; a coupon (but no I.D.) is required and available at BostonMarket.com. Available for all Veterans, service members and their families. No ID is required.

Denny's

Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Grand Slam on November 10 from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214.

TGI Friday’s Veterans Day Deal

Free lunch for active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day. Valid ID or proof of service is required. Dine-in only at participating locations. Be sure to contact your local TGI Friday’s for details.

Coco’s Restaurant Veterans Day Deal

Coco’s and Shari’s Restaurants are offering all Veterans and active duty service members a “Buy One, Get One” free deal at all locations. All offers are valid for dine-in or take-out orders; online and delivery are not included.

Veterans Day Discounts, Retail and More

Academy Sports Veterans Day Deal

Active military service members, veterans and first responders can take 10% off your entire purchase online or in-store.

Under Armour

Active-duty service members, veterans, military spouses and military family members get up to 40% off their purchases between November 2 and 19.

Fareway

Veterans, active-duty military, and reserve and guard members get 15% off on November 11.

Aura Military Discount

Military, veterans and their families can receive up to 70% off Aura’s protection plans, starting with a two-week free trial as a thank-you for their service.

Black Rifle Coffee Military Discount

Black Rifle Coffee offers an exclusive discount for current and former military.

Cabela’s Legendary Salute Discount

All active military receive a year-round 5% discount, including on firearms and ammunition. The discount can be combined with other promotions and sale items, like the popular Fall Hunting Classic and Spring Fishing Classic. Cabela’s will increase the discount from 5% to 10% in honor of Veterans Day, with the increase running from November 10 - 13.

Leesa Mattresses Military Discount

Leesa is offering military personnel an exclusive $50 off discount.

LL Bean Military Discount

Get 10% off your order.

CheapOair

Save up to $25 on Fees on Flights. Use Promo Code VTRN25.

Staples Military Discount

Veterans and active military members will receive 25% off in-store purchases.

USA Today Military Discount

All military personnel can receive three months of a digital access subscription through USA Today for just $1 a month.

Keep in mind that if you are an active duty military member, reservist or military retiree and want to take advantage of these and more deals and discounts, you may have to show proof of military service, such as your military ID card. Your VA benefits photo ID card should also serve as proof of veteran status at most businesses. Some states include veteran status on their state ID cards and driver's licenses.